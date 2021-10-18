US Nuclear’s Partner, Grapheton, Appoints New Top Gun

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear’s (OTCQB: UCLE) partner Grapheton, Inc., a pioneer in carbon-based biocompatible probes and power sources for brain-computer interfaces (BCI), today announced that Terry Lingren has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Lingren joins Grapheton with a proven track record of leadership in growing technology startups from concept through market entry and high-volume manufacturing. He was the founding CEO of Resonant Inc. in 2012 and led it through its initial public offering in 2014 before retiring in 2017. Prior to Resonant, Mr. Lingren held executive and engineering positions at Qualcomm Inc. and Kyocera Wireless Corporation that led from the initial cellphone concept into dozens of products shipping millions of units per year.

“Terry’s experience in growing highly technical startups with novel products into revenue-producing companies is exactly the emphasis we need at this juncture in Grapheton’s young life,” said Sam Kassegne, Grapheton’s Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. “His expertise and impressive track record in nurturing companies from early concepts into high-volume products will be invaluable as we move forward with commercialization of our BCI products.”

Mr. Lingren added, “I am excited to be joining Sam and his team on what I believe are disruptive products in the BCI market. This industry is poised for growth in helping people overcome disabilities and enhance their innate capabilities, and I hope to position Grapheton firmly in this growth.”

About Grapheton, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Grapheton is an early-stage company commercializing brain probes and power sources made from glassy carbon and graphene. These probes are completely biocompatible, corrosion-resistant and nontoxic and can remain in the body for over ten years, unlike other probes which must be replaced every two years or less. Dr. Kassegne, a professor at San Diego State University who had served as Deputy Director of the National Science Foundation’s Center for Neurotechnology, has worked for over ten years with collaborators at the University of Washington and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He and his team have three patents around the use of glassy carbon for brain probes and supercapacitors, as well as interconnecting glassy carbon with graphene.

