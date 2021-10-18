Sembo Selects Qlik Cloud to Increase Operational Efficiencies

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced that Sembo, Sweden’s largest tour operator and part of the Stena Line Travel & Retail Group, is using Qlik Cloud® analytics to improve operational efficiencies across its business.



Since 2000, Sembo has driven the development of e-commerce within the Swedish travel industry. In 2004, the company began building its analytics platform with the help of QlikView as its core solution. Over 15 years later, it became clear that the company needed greater agility and mobility in its use of data in the company’s day-to-day operations. As a result, Sembo moved to Qlik Sense and has since bolstered this with Qlik Cloud analytics.

“Sembo sees itself, above all, as an e-commerce company. It is very important that we can make use of the data we have from our customer purchases and understand where we are making our money. Based on this data, our teams become more informed, enabling each to work together and optimise how we do business,” says Andreas Elmgren, business area manager at Sembo.

Sembo's business model is characterised by high transaction volumes and low margins. Profitability depends on how well the company understands and can adapt to customer behaviours. Data needs to be interpreted quickly and translated into insights for teams to make informed decisions.

“We are very pleased to be supporting Sembo as it undertakes a journey towards Active Intelligence, where data not only underpins decisions but helps everyone in the organisation take informed actions to improve processes and drive greater value from customer interactions,” says Adam Mayer, Senior Manager at Qlik. “In a highly competitive marketplace, being able to shift from a passive to an ‘Active’ environment will give Sembo the edge over its competitors through real-time insights that will enable them to drive even greater outcomes.”

Qlik’s complete data analytics platform sets the benchmark for a new generation of analytics. With its one-of-a-kind associative engine, sophisticated AI, and high-performance cloud platform, Sembo can empower everyone in its organisation to make better decisions daily with Qlik.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

About Sembo

Sembo, which is part of the Stena Line Travel Group, is one of Sweden's largest travel company groups. Approximately 75 percent of Sembo's trips are sold via the Internet, while the remaining sales are made through resellers and telephone sales.

© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.