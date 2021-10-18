PSYC Partners with The Psychedelic Investor to Further Expand Industry Presence

Psychedelic Spotlight and The Psychedelic Investor Join Forces to Produce and Deliver Industry Leading Content

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a Media Partnership Agreement (the “Partnership”) with Quebec-based Illuminer Services Digitaux S.E.N.C. (“Illuminer”), who own and operate The Psychedelic Investor, an emerging media platform providing psychedelic stocks analysis, weekly updates and general information about the psychedelic medicine industry.

With the Company’s 100% owned and operated media platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, achieving another growth-related milestone in September by tallying nearly half-a-million-page views on the site, PSYC plans to leverage this Partnership with The Psychedelic Investor to further accelerate the site’s growth and expand upon its industry-focused monetization strategies that it rolled out in July and which the Company contends has since been picking up considerable traction.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with the talented Illuminer team,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “In just the last few months, Psychedelic Spotlight has grown exponentially, and we believe this partnership presents us with an exciting opportunity to help expand our audience within this highly dynamic and opportunistic-filled industry by broadening our content production capabilities and leveraging the business and marketing expertise they bring with them to help forge new monetization-driven partnerships for Psychedelic Spotlight in the coming months.”

Launched in January 2020, The Psychedelic Investor has become an increasingly popular media outlet throughout the psychedelics business sector and particularly as a growing number of companies within the space have entered into the public markets in recent months which has contributed to an increase in interest and intrigue from both new and seasoned members of the global investment community.

“I am extremely excited to begin working with the team from Psychedelic Spotlight,” said Illuminer partner, James Hallifax. “They are a world leading voice on all things Psychedelic, which makes them a perfect fit for the Psychedelic Investor. I expect for us to do great things together.”

“I am thrilled about our partnership with Psychedelic Spotlight”, said Illuminer partner and Co-Founder of The Psychedelic Investor, Maria Holyanova. “Teaming up with the leading source of psychedelic news moves us all one step closer towards societal acceptance of psychedelics as tools we could use to improve mental health.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (PSYC)

www.globaltracsolutions.com

(702) 239-1919

psyc@globaltracsolutions.com

OTCPINK: PSYC