Fluidigm 2021 IMC Summit Focuses on ‘Uncovering Spatial Biology’

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the agenda for its IMC™ Summit: Uncovering Spatial Biology. The October 21 virtual event highlights research insights attained by deciphering and uncovering the complex secrets of spatial biology using Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC).



The 2021 Summit will include presentations detailing recently published findings and new and unique applications of Imaging Mass Cytometry, focusing on translational and clinical research studies in immunology, immuno-oncology and infectious disease. During the Summit, Fluidigm will introduce Maxpar® OnDemand Antibodies, an expanded option that more than doubles the current catalog offering for metal-conjugated antibodies for IMC.

“Our agenda features a lineup of scientists who are engaged in meaningful research across a range of diseases,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “In addition to learning more about how the Fluidigm® Hyperion™ Imaging System and IMC are making a significant impact in breast cancer studies, attendees will hear from scientists who have published new research in areas such as lung pathology in COVID-19 patients and checkpoint blockade impact on colorectal cancer disease progression.

“Perhaps most importantly, this event fosters open dialogue on how members of this community can help one another, and how Imaging Mass Cytometry can accelerate important work.”

Presenters include Bernd Bodenmiller, PhD, Dual Professor for Quantitative Medicine, University of Zurich and Institute for Molecular Health Sciences, ETH Zurich, sharing insights on the research contributions and future of IMC. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, presenters Melissa Davis, PhD, of Weill Cornell Medicine and Daniela Quail, PhD, of McGill University chose a single charity, Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance™, to receive a Fluidigm donation based on the number of event attendees.

Bertram Bengsch, MD, PhD, from University Medical Center Freiburg will deliver the keynote presentation, sharing his recent work investigating COVID-19 and neuroinflammation. Also included are presentations on the use of cell segmentation, an introduction to Visiopharm’s advanced phenotyping software for IMC and a look into a trending application using IMC with 3D spheroids.

Registration

The IMC Summit is an international meeting of the mass cytometry community designed for both new and experienced users, as well as those simply interested in learning more about CyTOF® technology and its use in Imaging Mass Cytometry. Register here .

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

