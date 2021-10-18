Better Choice Company Strengthens Team to Drive Execution of Omni-Channel Business Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the appointments of several new team members, who join the company from Amazon.com, Crate and Barrel, Mars Petcare, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola. These new team members bring a wealth of diverse sales, marketing, and innovation experience while strengthening the Company’s omni-channel infrastructure as it looks to accelerate growth opportunities in 2022 and beyond.



Additions to Better Choice’s deeply experienced e-commerce team, include Yvonne Cheng, Aliy Puhalla, and Bryan Allen.

Yvonne Cheng joins as a Senior Director, Omni-Channel Experience, with 10 years of DTC knowledge generated at Crate and Barrel.

Aliy Puhalla enters as a Director, E-Commerce Sales, with 15 years of diverse and rapid sales growth at Clif Bar.

Bryan Allen joins in a newly created role, E-commerce Manager (Amazon), after having spent seven years working at Amazon.com growing several CPG categories.



As part of its mission to become the most innovative premium pet food company in the world, Better Choice has also added three new key marketing and innovation team members, Nancy Blair, Cory Cain, and Cecily Koss, to execute innovative marketing initiatives, including the launch of Halo Elevate in 2022.

Nancy Blair joins as a Director, Innovation, with 10 years of combined innovation experience at Coca-Cola, and Johnson & Johnson.

Cory Cain enters as a Director Omni-Channel Growth, with seven years of marketing experience at Mars Pet Care.

Cecily Koss joins as a Brand Manager with five years of marketing experience at Mars Pet Care, and Pizza Hut.



“This cohort of new key hires is critical to Better Choice’s success in achieving our near-term growth initiatives and will help us strategically build and develop our direct-to-consumer and e-commerce business segments as integrated elements of a rapidly expanding premium pet food brand,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice. “As we prepare for growth in 2022, it is an important priority to create an innovative and efficient omni-channel marketing strategy with an experienced team in place. We extend a warm welcome to our new team members and are excited to have attracted a strong pedigree to add to the highly skilled Better Choice family. In addition, we are confident their combined experience in the e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and marketing fields will provide meaningful contributions as we continue to simultaneously develop our online and brick and mortar presence.”

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Scott Lerner, CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: 212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com