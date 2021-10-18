New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oman - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492732/?utm_source=GNW

In February 2021, Vodafone Group and Oman Future Telecommunications consortium secured a license to operate the Sultanate’s third network, with services being under the Vodafone Oman brand. The new operator has been able to extend its reach based on a tower leasing arrangement signed in 2020 with Oman Tower Company.





Oman has a modern mobile sector which comprises substantial coverage of both 3G and LTE networks. In February 2021 Omantel launched commercial 5G services, while Ooredoo Group has a five-year framework agreement with Ericsson to develop its 5G platform across the Group’s ten markets, including Oman. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a spike in mobile data traffic, which prompted Omantel to upgrade a number of sites from 3G to LTE, as well as build a number of additional 5G sites.





While Oman’s fixed broadband infrastructure penetration is considered low, it is being improved with the building of fibre-based networks as part of Oman’s Vision 2040 program.





Oman has also established itself as an important communications hub in the Middle East, with access to numerous submarine cables including the 2Africa submarine cable, which should become available during 2023-2024. The 9,800km Oman Australia Cable running from Muscat to Perth, with the potential for a branch line to Djibouti, is making progress and is expected to be completed in December 2021. This additional infrastructure will provide considerable additional bandwidth.





BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. To various degrees, the telecom sector during the coming year is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.





On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.





Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.





The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.







Key developments:





MVNOs gaining a small market share;

Helios Towers acquires 2,890 mobile towers from Omantel;

Vodafone Oman receives its licence as Oman’s third MNO, contracts Ericsson to provide and operate an LTE and 5G core RAN;

Telecom regulator concludes significant telecom competition review;

Two additional cable systems to be added to the Blue-Raman cable system;

Ericsson secures 5G framework agreement with Ooredoo;

Omantel launches commercial 5G services;

Report update includes operator data to Q2 2021, regulator’s market data to June 2021, Telecom Maturity Index analyses and charts, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:





Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel), Oman Mobile, Ooredoo Oman, Oman Broadband Company (OBC), FRiENDi, Majan Telecom (Renna), Integrated Telecommunications Oman (TeO), Awasr-Oman, Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT) consortium, Vodafone Group, Oman Tower Company (OTC)







