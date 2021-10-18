Global Glyphosate Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyphosate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW

Glyphosate is mostly sold in two formulations

Water-soluble granules, and Concentrates. Application of the herbicide on the tree stump, injecting into the trunk, aerial spraying for absorption through leaves, broadcasting, and cut-stump treatment for forestry are few of the methods in which the herbicide is applied for killing weeds in home gardens, yards, amenity areas, and crop fields. Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the world in terms of volume, and is used for silviculture, agriculture, horticulture, and garden management. Glyphosate is used both as a pre-emergence herbicide, wherein the chemical is applied prior to seeding, as well as post-emergence herbicide, where application is commenced subsequent to crop germination. Glyphosate is classified under the group of non-selective herbicides, as it can kill a wide array of plants, including woody plants, perennials, and grasses. Consequently, application of the herbicide after the emergence of the main crop is risky as it might kill the main crop as well. However, at present, with the development of several genetically-modified, glyphosate tolerant crops, farmers around the globe are also employing glyphosate for post emergence application.



Global Glyphosate market estimated at US$7.6 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$8.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Glyphosate, accounting for an estimated 30.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$2.3 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.0% over the analysis period. By application, Global market for Conventional Crops is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 3.2% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Conventional Crops segment, accounting for 29.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) represents the largest market for glyphosate, followed by the US. Though the US is expected to continue to retain its importance over the forthcoming years, growth is expected to mainly emanate from the developing regions, especially Asia-Pacific. The region is also the fastest growing over the analysis period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific is poised to yield maximum growth for GM rice and other GM crops in near future. Also, the fact that China, India, Korea and ASEAN nations are relentlessly investing in plant research for developing specialized crops with better weed control and enhanced traits such as drought tolerance is indicative of the tremendous potential for growth waiting to be tapped. In these developing countries, expanding population, rising income levels and rapid urbanization trend is bearing significant impact on the trends in the food and beverages industry. China and India are likely to be at the forefront of the growth in the glyphosate market with progress attributed to the fast-paced economic development, changing consumer lifestyles, ballooning population, rising income levels and the increased demand for food.



Developed regions including the US, Canada, Europe and Japan continue to generate opportunities for glyphosate. The US was the foremost adopter of the innovative herbicide and along with Europe held lion`s share in total glyphosate consumption in 1980s and 1990s. However, the share of the US and other developed countries showed steady deceleration from late-1990s onwards with wider use of various agrochemicals in emerging regions, especially Asia. Growing concerns over chemical residues in farm produce and steady shift towards sustainable farming methods also contributed to developed world`s decreased share in worldwide glyphosate sales. Currently, glyphosate market is under serious stress as several countries in Europe and states across the US are placing restrictions on use of glyphosate. Although most of such restrictions are focused on non-crop applications, continued debate on alleged role of the herbicide in causing cancer and kidney diseases is likely to impact overall sales in the developed world in the near future.

Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)



ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

BASF SE

Bayer AG

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Dow Inc.

FMC Corporation

Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology

Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

JingMa Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical

Nufarm Limited

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical

Sinochem Group

Syngenta AG

UPL Limited

Wynca Group

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Glyphosate and COVID-19: Various Viewpoints of Research

Communities

An Introduction to Glyphosate

Manufacturing Processes

Applications of Glyphosate

Select Trade Names

Glyphosate: A Historical Perspective

Toxicological Assessment

Impact of Glyphosate on Agroecosystem

Weed Resistance to Glyphosate

Glyphosate Replacements

Herbicides: A Prelude

EXHIBIT 2: World Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Segment:

(2021F): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fungicides,

Herbicides (Selective and Non-Selective), Insecticides, Seed

Treatments and Others

EXHIBIT 3: World Herbicides Market by Crop (2021F): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Cereals (Rice, Maize and

Other Cereals), Cotton, Fruits & Vegetables, Soybeans and

Other Crops

Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World

EXHIBIT 4: World Glyphosate Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Conventional Crops, and

Genetically Modified Crops

Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain

Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 5: Efficacy of Glyphosate-Based Herbicides on Select

Large Broad-Leaved Weeds (as a Percentage of Foliar Kill)

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Primary Consumer

EXHIBIT 6: Percentage Breakdown of Glyphosate Sales for

Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 7: World Glyphosate Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by % CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe

EXHIBIT 8: Percentage Breakdown of Global Crop Area by

Geographic Region (2021E)

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category,

Common Name and Botanical Name

Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid

Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

EXHIBIT 9: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 10: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million

Metric Tons): 2017-2020

EXHIBIT 11: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million

Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period

2008-2017 and 2018-2027

EXHIBIT 12: Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic

Region (2015): Number of Undernourished People (in Millions)

EXHIBIT 13: Number of People Fed by Each Hectare of Planted

Land Worldwide: (1960-2020)

Shrinking Arable Land Improves Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 14: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 16: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Enhance Market Demand

Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

EXHIBIT 17: Global GM Crop Acreage (in Million Hectares (Mha))

for Years 2012, 2017 and 2022

EXHIBIT 18: Global GM Adoption by Country (2012, 2017 and

2022): Percentage Breakdown of GM Crop Acreage for Argentina,

Brazil, Canada, China, India, US, and Rest of World

Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

EXHIBIT 19: Global Biotech Seeds Market by Trait (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Area Planted for Herbicide Tolerant,

Double & Triple Stack, and Insect Resistant

Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate

Production

Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Glyphosate Pricing Trends

Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Continued Debate on Toxic Nature of Glyphosate

Bans and Restrictions on Use of Glyphosate in Select Countries

Rising Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds

EXHIBIT 20: Growing Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds:

Number of New Glyphosate-Resistant Cases Identified Worldwide

from 2006 through 2014 (Historic Data)

Select Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds Worldwide: Brief Details of

Common Name, Botanical Name, and Country of Occurrence

Increasing Organic Farming Deters Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 21: Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$

Billion): 2015-2025

EXHIBIT 22: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million

Hectares for the Years 2013-2018

EXHIBIT 23: Global Agricultural Land under Organic Farming

(% Share): 2001-2018

EXHIBIT 24: Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland

by Region: 2020

Upcoming Selective Herbicides

Lawsuits



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conventional Crops

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Genetically

Modified Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Genetically Modified Crops

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetically Modified

Crops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 25: US Glyphosate Market by Crop (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Demand for Alfalfa, Corn, Cotton, Sorghum,

Soybeans, Wheat and Other Crops

Emergence and Rise of Glyphosate

Penetration of Roundup-Ready Crops Benefits Market Prospects

Emphasis on GM Crops Extends Lucrative Opportunities

EXHIBIT 26: Select Approved GM Crops to be used as Food and Feed

Preference for Herbicide-tolerant GM Seeds over Insect-tolerant

Varieties Sustain Market Demand

Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Crop Producers

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional Crops

and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

China Evolves into a Major Force in the Global Glyphosate Horizon

End-Use Profile Set to Alter Market Dynamics

Industry Reorganization Likely in the Immediate Future

Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Growth

Market Analytics

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Italy Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 34: UK Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: UK Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: UK 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional Crops

and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 37: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Spain Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 40: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Russia Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Expanding Market for Glyphosate in Asia-Pacific

EXHIBIT 27: Largest Populated Countries Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Total Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59

Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil,

Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico

Market Analytics

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate

by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified

Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 52: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Australia Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 55: India Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: India Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: India 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 58: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate

by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified

Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: South Korea Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate

by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified

Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Glyphosate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 64: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 70: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Argentina Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 73: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Brazil Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 76: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Mexico Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate

by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified

Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Glyphosate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 82: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 79

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________