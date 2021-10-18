Worldwide Protein Therapeutics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Amgen, Biogen and Johnson & Johnson Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protein therapeutics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Protein therapeutics refers to artificially synthesized protein-based medicines. They are fast-acting, potent medicines that deliver small protein molecules to the body in a specific amount. They usually consist of recombinant forms of naturally occurring proteins, such as monoclonal antibodies, insulin, fusion proteins, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormones (HGH) and follicle-stimulating hormones. They aid in treating chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders and immunological, hematological, hormonal and genetic disorders. Various combination therapy drugs are also used with protein therapeutics that can be inhaled, injected or orally administered.
Global Protein Therapeutics Market Trends and Drivers
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the protein therapeutics market. In line with this, the rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of protein therapeutics, such as minimal risks of side effects and high efficiency, are contributing to the market growth. Monoclonal antibodies are being widely researched and used for the treatment of various viral and bacterial diseases and pharmaceutical companies are using protein therapeutics for drug discovery and development. The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further providing growth opportunities to market players. For instance, Molecular Partners AG, a Switzerland-based clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a new class of protein therapeutics, called DARPin, to inhibit the proliferation of the virus.
The development of novel recombinant proteins, peptides, antibody-based drugs and plasma proteins is acting as other-growth inducing factors. These protein therapeutics are extensively used in replacement therapies to treat genetic and autoimmune disorders, such as dysfibrinogenemia, afibrinogenemia, and hypofibrinogenemia. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein engineering, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global protein therapeutics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, therapy area and function.
Breakup by Product
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Human Insulin
- Erythropoietin
- Clotting Factors
- Fusion Protein
- Others
Breakup by Therapy Area
- Metabolic Disorders
- Immunological Disorders
- Hematological Disorders
- Cancer
- Hormonal Disorders
- Genetic Disorders
- Others
Breakup by Function
- Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity
- Special Targeting Activity
- Vaccines
- Protein Diagnostics
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited), Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S) and Pfizer Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global protein therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein therapeutics market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the therapy area?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global protein therapeutics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
