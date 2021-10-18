Global Steel Market to Reach 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03907009/?utm_source=GNW
Steel is the foundation for a number of industries in general and manufacturing industry in particular. Market fortunes of finished steel products market depend on health of key end-use markets such as construction sector, automobile and automotive component manufacturing, metal goods fabrication, ship building, machinery manufacturing, oil & gas infrastructure, among others. In the post COVID-19 period, anticipated increase in construction activity, improvement in manufacturing sector and subsequent rise in demand for and production of a range of machinery, rise in fabrication of metal goods, and renewed demand for and production of transportation solutions, in line with improvement in global economy, will therefore drive demand for finished steel. Ongoing urbanization drive, escalating demand for energy and water are the other major factors promoting growth in the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel estimated at 1.7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach 992 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Steel market. Construction is the largest end-use segment of steel industry. The state of the construction industry in each geographic region, both new constructions as well as refurbishments, has a heavy bearing on steel consumption. Steel used in the construction segment adheres to standard requirements of high performance, corrosion resistance and fire protection. The need for manufacturing lightweight and rust-free machinery drives the demand for steel in machinery industry. There is strong demand for high strength steel plates featuring improved weldability, formability and low temperature toughness.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 79.4 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by 2026
The Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at 79.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 4.55% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.3 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. China remains the largest regional market for finished steel products, owing to the huge construction and industrial activity in the region, which generates high demand for a range of steel products. Strong pace of economic development, industrialization, rapid urbanization, steady rise in construction activity and robust demand for automobiles among others will help boost demand for steel in developing regions in the post COVID-19 environment.
Transportation Segment to Reach 353.2 Million Metric Tons by 2026
In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 209.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 284.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 56.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured)
- Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd.
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
- EVRAZ plc
- EVRAZ NTMK
- Gerdau S.A.
- HBIS Group
- HYUNDAI Steel Company
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Nucor Corporation
- POSCO
- Riva Group
- Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.
- Shougang Group Co., Ltd.
- Tata Steel Group
- Tata Steel Europe Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
- United States Steel Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03907009/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel
Industry in 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Speedily
Returning to Normalcy: The Current Scenario
Regional Recovery Scenario
Healthy Prospects for Steel Demand in Developing Countries
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to
Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth
Properties of Different Types of Steel
A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors
Regional Analysis
Contraction in Demand across Developed Economies
China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry
Steel Demand to Drop in Developing Economies before Notable
Recovery in 2021
World Steel Industry: Production, Exports & Imports
Steel Production Soars in 2017-2019 Period
China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter in 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2020): Exports:
(in Million Metric Tons) for China, Russia, Japan, South Korea,
European Union, Germany, Turkey, India, Ukraine, and Italy
China Becomes the Top Steel Importer
EXHIBIT 4: Leading Steel Importing Countries (2020): Imports:
(in Million Metric Tons) for China, European Union, United
States, Germany, Italy, Vietnam, Turkey, France, South Korea,
and Poland
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Steel Market
EXHIBIT 5: Top 20 Steel Producing Companies (2020)
EXHIBIT 6: Leading Steel Producing Companies (2019): Percentage
Share Breakdown by Volume Production
Globalization & Rationalization Remain the Core Surviving
Strategies for Steel Firms
Steel Firms Emphasize Restructuring of Operations
Moving Closer to Customers: The New Strategic Initiative
Innovations & Product Differentiation Grow in Focus among Vendors
Consolidation Picks up Pace
Recent Market Activity
Wave of Latest Breakthroughs with Potential to Pave Way for
Green, Sustainable Steel Economy
Select Innovations & Advancements
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global
Construction Industry Scenario
Prevailing Depressive Scenario in the World Construction Sector
Weakens Momentum in the Steel Industry
EXHIBIT 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Current Prospects Remain Lackluster for Steel in Automotive
Industry
EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future
Demand for Automotive Steel
EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight
of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,
2016 & 2019
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight
Automotive Material
Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs
Well for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All
Planned Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global
Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian
Countries for Jan 2020 to May 2020
High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery
Manufacturing
Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods
Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth
Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment
Sluggish Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector to Impede Momentum in
the Short-Term
EXHIBIT 14: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:
May 2019 -June 2020
EXHIBIT 15: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels
for the Years 2015 through 2020
Anticipated Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector in 2021 to Generate
Parallel Opportunities to Steel Industry
EXHIBIT 16: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
High Volume Opportunities in Shipbuilding
Carbon Steel Seeks to Widen Addressable Market
EXHIBIT 17: Global Finished Steel Market by Category (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Production for Carbon Flat Steel,
Carbon Long Steel, Specialty Long Steel, and Stainless Flat
Steel
Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum
Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market
Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects
EXHIBIT 18: World Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Demand by Region
EXHIBIT 19: World Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Share by End-Market
EXHIBIT 20: Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Production by Region
EXHIBIT 21: Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Production by Segment
EXHIBIT 22: Global Stainless Steel Long Products Market (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Share by Product Group
EXHIBIT 23: Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown by Product
Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise
EXHIBIT 24: Global Steel Demand (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Consumption by Product Shape
EXHIBIT 25: Global Long Steel Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown by Product
EXHIBIT 26: World Specialty Long Steel Market (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Production by Category
Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production
Landscape
EXHIBIT 27: Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select
Countries
Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive
Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus
Steel Scrap Recycling: Robust Approach for Energy Conservation
Population Growth & Urbanization Favor Future Growth in Steel
Market
EXHIBIT 28: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Steel Prices: A Play of Demand and Supply
Sharp Uptick in Demand after COVID-19 Pause Leads to Steel
Shortage & Price Hikes
Skyrocketing Steel Prices in US Raise Speculations about
Possible Bubble
Steel: An Overview
Steel Classification
EXHIBIT 29: Carbon Steels - Alloying Elements of Steel
Steel Manufacturing Process
Refining and Casting
Forming and Finishing
Steel Products (Semi-Finished & Finished)
A Brief Note on Major End-Use Segments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Metal Goods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Household
Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Household Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Appliances by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Impact: US Steel Industry Remains Jittery
Strong Focus on Steel Quality Gives Competitive Edge to US
Steel Industry
USMCA: A Major Milestone for North American Steel Industry and
Supply Chains
COVID-19 Affects Steel Prices in the US
Construction Industry - An Overview
COVID-19 Casts Shadow on the US Construction Sector
Delayed Project Completion due to Holdup in Material Availability
EXHIBIT 30: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market
over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector
EXHIBIT 31: Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry
due to COVID-19 as of April 2020
EXHIBIT 32: US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012 -
Jan 2021
Housing Projects Scenario
EXHIBIT 33: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
EXHIBIT 34: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: April 2011 -
April 2021
EXHIBIT 35: New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000)
Authorized in Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed (April 2020
to April 2021)
Transportation and Automotive Sector: A Key Market for Steel
COVID-19 Brings Vehicle Production to a Grinding Halt
Commercial Transportation Sector Hit by the Pandemic: The US
Trucking Industry Sees Hope Despite Recession
EXHIBIT 36: US Vehicle Production (2013-2020E) (in Thousand Units)
Styled Steel Wheels and Steel Cords Make Inroads
Cutback in Shale Activity Impacts Steel Market
Changing Energy Mix & Demand for Steel LDPs
Demand for Steel Scrap Drops amid COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 37: US Crude Steel Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Production by Type of Process - Electric Furnace and
Oxygen Blown Converter
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Brief Market Overview
EXHIBIT 38: Leading Players in the Japanese Steel Market (2019)
: Percentage Breakdown of Production for Nippon Steel, JFE
Steel and Others
Market Analytics
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Surprising Recovery in China amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost
Steel Fortunes
Faster Resurgence in China to Offset Shrinking Global Steel Demand
Steel Production to Drop over Medium-Term
EXHIBIT 39: Steel Production in China (2011-2020) (in Million
Tons)
EXHIBIT 40: Chinese Stainless Steel Production (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Type
EXHIBIT 41: Capacity Utilization (in %) for Steel Production in
China (2008-2019)
Capacity Cuts, Pollution Reduction and Automotive and
Construction Sectors Drive Steel Prices in China
Construction: The Largest Market for Steel
Automotive Industry Drives Demand for High-Strength Steel
Impact of the Pandemic on the Chinese Automotive Industry
Growing Demand for Bridge Steel Structure Augurs Well for the
Market
Focus Grows on High Grade Steel
Industry Embraces Technological Innovation in Production
Market Analytics
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
EXHIBIT 42: Leading Players in the European Steel Market:
(2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Production for ArcelorMittal,
NLMK, Techint, thyssenkrupp, Severstal and Others
COVID-19 Exacerbates Already Challenging European Steel Market
Situation
European Steel Market Faces Tough Time: Key Trends
Steel Industry - An Integral Part of European Economy
EU Steel Industry
EXHIBIT 43: Finished Steel Production in EU by Type (2020E):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Type
Recovery in Construction Activity Post COVID-19 Pandemic to
Sustain Growth in Demand
Challenges Facing the Market
Market Analytics
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,
Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
End-Use - Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
TURKEY
Table 58: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Turkey Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
End-Use - Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
COVID-19 Triggers Mixed Regional Performances for Steel Markets
across Asia
Market Analytics
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel by Geographic
Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
End-Use - Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Steel by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Construction,
Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household Appliances
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Steel Demand in India to Grow Marginally after Deep Cuts in
Output during Lockdown
Market Analytics
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods,
Household Appliances and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: India Historic Review for Steel by End-Use -
Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Metal Goods, Household
Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03907009/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________