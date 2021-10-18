Cleanroom Gloves Market in Australia and New Zealand to Surpass US$ 87.20 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Australia and New Zealand cleanroom gloves market is estimated to be valued at US$ 59.64 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Australia and New Zealand Cleanroom Gloves Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing product launches, increasing prevalence of infections such as coronavirus, and inorganic activities such as acquisitions and others.

Market players are engaged in inorganic activities such as acquisitions, partnerships, and others, in order to expand their product portfolio and this is expected to drive growth of the Australia and New Zealand cleanroom gloves market over the forecast period. For instance, on July 13, 2021, Honeywell and Premier Inc., a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, announced new commercial partnership aimed at increasing domestic production of nitrile exam gloves in Australia. This new partnership is expected to produce at least 750 million domestically manufactured nitrile exam gloves in the first year alone.

Moreover, on March 2, 2021, RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, an Australia and New Zealand omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, announced the acquisition of John Liscombe Limited (Liscombe), a leading supplier of industrial safety and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Key players are indulged in launching new products in the cleanroom gloves portfolio. This is expected to drive growth of the Australia and New Zealand cleanroom gloves market over the forecast period. For instance, in March, 2019, Ansell Ltd., headquartered in Australia, introduced MICROFLEX MidKnight XTRA, a nitrile exam glove that has been tested against fentanyl and gastric acid to simulate overdose scenarios. The glove has an elongated cuff for extra coverage of the wrist and forearm, as well as a distinctive black color that allows wearers to see potentially hazardous powders on their hands.

Key Market Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of coronavirus infection and cardiovascular diseases among the Australian population is expected to drive growth of the Australia and New Zealand cleanroom gloves market over the forecast period. For instance, the total number of coronavirus patients recorded on November 13, 2020 in Australia were 27,678, while the number of recovered patients were 25,178. Moreover, according to the Australian and New Zealand Society of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeons, 2019, over the span of 2015 – 2019, 69,003 cardiac surgeries were carried out.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Australia and New Zealand cleanroom gloves market include Ansell Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Valutek Inc, Cardinal Health, Honeywell International Inc, Sabre Medical Pty Ltd, The Glove Company, and RS Components Pty Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Australia and New Zealand Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Product Type: Nitrile Gloves Latex Gloves Vinyl Gloves Neoprene Gloves Polyisoprene Gloves Others

Australia and New Zealand Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Category: Sterile Non-sterile

Australia and New Zealand Cleanroom Gloves Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Medical Device Companies Hospitals and Clinics Hospitals Pharmacies Hospital Laboratories Diagnostic Laboratories

Australia and New Zealand Cleanroom Gloves Market, By Country: Australia New Zealand



