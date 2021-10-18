COLORESCIENCE® ADDS NEW INNOVATION TO AWARD-WINNING TOTAL EYE® COLLECTION

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorescience®, a leading dermatologist-recommended skincare company, announces the launch of Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream, a highly-sought addition to its best-selling Total Eye® Collection of products. Like Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35, the franchise’s original physician and consumer favorite, new Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream features the line’s patented Total Eye® Complex, which is comprised of 5 efficacious ingredients and is clinically shown to improve the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness, and laxity, while deeply hydrating skin.

Colorescience® developed new Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream to provide rich emollience, deep hydration, and advanced rejuvenation, including addressing crow’s feet and crepiness, by utilizing the patented Total Eye® Complex, and boosting the formulation with a powerful blend of 7 new specialty ingredients.

The efficacy and tolerability of Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream was evaluated in an 8-week clinical study co-led by investigators Dr. Alison B. Boudreaux and Dr. Jacqueline M. Calkin, board certified dermatologists at Calkin & Boudreaux Dermatology Associates. Subjects enrolled had a mix of multiple concerns, including dryness, loss of firmness, lines and wrinkles, including crow’s feet, dark circles, and puffiness. Based on self-assessments, among subjects concerned with firmness and laxity, 82% experienced improvement, while 87% of subjects concerned with lines and wrinkles also reported improvement. 1 Dr. Calkin noted that subjects were pleased with their results stating, "The patients who participated in our clinical trial universally loved the Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream.”

After 8 weeks of use, 100% of subjects reported improvement in skin hydration, with 91% reporting improvement as early as 4 weeks of use. On the balmy, emollient texture, Dr. Calkin shares her personal experience adding, “After using this product firsthand, I love the luxurious feel and I am confident that I am offering my patients an eye cream that provides consistent results and is safe to use." Notably, through the duration of the clinical study no subjects experienced adverse events leading to their discontinuation.

Dr. Boudreaux, adds that she “was impressed with the clinical study results over a wide range of ages and skin types.” As a long-time enthusiast of Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 and fan of the complete Total Eye® Collection, she notes, “Colorescience truly outdid themselves with the new Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream. The formulation is rich and hydrating. It will be a great addition to the Total Eye® lineup that our patients love and come back to us to repurchase."

New Total Eye® Firm & Repair Cream ($95) will be available on Oct. 18. Colorescience will also offer its Total Eye® Hydrogel Treatment Masks ($74 for 12 pairs) as a standalone SKU available Oct.18

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience® delivers clinically proven skin care and sun care innovations that are thoughtfully designed to improve overall skin health. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with clinically tested formulas that are trusted, recommended, and personally used by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with efficacious ingredients, Colorescience® products deliver immediate and long-term results that provide confidence for all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience premium products are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com.

1 Data on File, Colorescience.

Attachments