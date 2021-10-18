AXEL Announces Partnership with Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, as Preferred Privacy/Security Data Solution for Legal Industry...

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXEL, the leading online file storage and transfer solution for legal professionals, has announced a new partnership with the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, International, which will provide all members with access to the AXEL Go app – the most private and secure way to send, share and store files and data. This partnership is one of many month-long initiatives that AXEL has launched in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, as the company continues to increase awareness and education on the importance of data privacy, data security and data custody.

“We are thrilled at this partnership with Phi Alpha Delta, which highlights the need for affordable and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions for legal professionals everywhere,” said Ben Ow, President and CTO of AXEL. “Cybercrime is a major concern as businesses are still navigating the disruption of the pandemic with remote and hybrid work situations. So, it’s more important than ever for legal professionals to protect the privacy of their clients’ data, as well as to minimize and prevent data breaches and other risks that could damage their practices and reputation.”

Phi Alpha Delta, whose notable alumni include six former United States presidents, current President and four sitting Supreme Court Justices, is an inclusive law fraternity with more than 330,000 members. Thousands of attorneys and judges are members of this organization which includes hundreds of pre-law, law, and alumni chapters across 33 districts in the United States, Canada and Mexico, making it the largest co-ed professional law fraternity in the United States. With this partnership, all Phi Alpha Delta members can access a secure solution that's easy to use to send, share and store their files – whether it be business or personal matters, as well as in-office, remote or hybrid work situations.

"We are excited to expand our membership benefits and partner with AXEL," said Andrew Sagan, Executive Director of Phi Alpha Delta. "AXEL Go offers a valuable service to the legal industry, specifically for ethical and legal considerations in managing data and privacy. Its decentralized network with military-grade encryption and blockchain technology provides that extra layer of protection that law firms and legal professionals need, and we're pleased to offer this for our members at a special, discounted rate."

About Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity



Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, International is the largest professional law fraternity in the world. Established in 1902, Phi Alpha Delta was the first law fraternity to open membership to all genders, races, creeds and national origins, and the first to establish a pre-law program to assist undergraduate students interested in law.

Phi Alpha Delta strives to be the premier legal professional organization with a diverse membership that cultivates leaders and serves as a voice for the role of legal professionalism in our society. Through devotion to the ideals of compassion, courage, diversity, innovation, integrity, professionalism and service, Phi Alpha Delta betters both the legal profession and the community. For more information, visit here.

About AXEL



AXEL believes in a secure internet for everyone, and that private information is private property. The company continues to expand its suite of affordable, patented technology solutions for businesses and individuals for their data privacy, data security and data custody needs, and keeping its commitment to never sell user data to any third party.

Available to members of The Florida Bar, State Bar of Georgia, Connecticut Bar Association, and through legal technology ecosystems such as Theorem LTD, the AXEL Go app provides users with a convenient, easy to implement privacy and security platform that is not readily available in most cloud-based file sharing applications.



For more information, visit AXEL.org

To sign up for a 14-day trial of AXEL Go Premium, please visit AXEL Go

Follow AXEL on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

General Inquiries: PracticeSupport@axel.org