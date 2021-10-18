Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Industry to Hit $11,963.1 Million by 2026, Rising with a CAGR of 5.9% during the COVID-19 Upheaval - Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report on the global biological wastewater treatment market published by Research Dive sheds light on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current and future scope of the market. This report is a useful study for stakeholders, investors, market participants, and new entrants in the hunt for comprehensive insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global market for biological wastewater treatment in 2020. As per the report, the global biological wastewater treatment market garnered $7,600.0 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $11,963.1 million, rising at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2026. In the present situation, the market size has increased as the coronavirus is likely to get transmitted through drinking water as well as sewage water. This has boosted the need to wastewater and water resources and keep them safe and hygienic for use.

Factors Boosting the Market Growth during the COVID-19 Crisis:

The rising adoption of biological wastewater treatments in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the growth of the global market. Moreover, numerous government bodies and non-profit corporations worldwide are taking various initiatives to develop awareness about drinking and using safe and hygienic water during this pandemonium. Such initiatives are boosting the need for water treatment services, which is driving the growth of the global market.

Current Face of the Market Due to COVID-19:

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the market was estimated to garner $8,401.8 million in 2020. In the present situation i.e. in 2020, the market size has increased and reached up to $8,525.3 million.

The rise in the market growth is mainly owing to the growing applications of water treatment processes in the residential areas across the world in the pandemic. Additionally, numerous scientists are greatly investing in developments in water treatment procedures and technologies to create enhanced water treatment options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global biological wastewater treatment market is expected to undergo continuous growth even after the relaxation of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to growing partnerships, investments in R&D activities, and new developments in the market. Some of the foremost players, such as

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH Veolia Suez Water Technologies & Solutions Aquatech International Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Ecolab Inc. Pentair plc Samco Technologies, Inc. Xylem Inc. Dryden Aqua Ltd.

and others are anticipated to come up with innovative developments and pave way for lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the upcoming years.

For instance, in October 2020, Thermax, a foremost energy and environment solutions firm in India, introduced ‘atoM’, a fully modularized and ultra-compact sewage recycle system to treat sewage water proficiently in restricted areas. The atoM integrates the membrane bioreactor based technology, an extensively used wastewater treatment procedure which involves biological degradation of organic load and nutrients combined with membrane filtration.

