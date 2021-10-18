Aviation Cyber Security Market is projected to be Worth USD 5.87 Billion in 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new Aviation report entitled Aviation Cyber Security Market Report : Forecasts by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), by Security Type (Network, Wireless, Cloud, Content, and Application), by Application (Air Traffic Management Systems, Airline/Aircraft Systems, Airport Systems, CRS/GDS Systems, and Other), by Solution (Identity & Access Management, Unified Threat Management, Data Loss Prevention, Data Storage & Encryption, IPS/IDS, and Other), and by Geographical Region. Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

The Aviation Cyber Security market is estimated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.9 per cent from 2020 to 2030.

Several factors are having a profound, driving effect on the industry, particularly the integration of emerging technologies to improve flight operations and the high threat posed by foreign hackers, terrorist organizations, and organized criminals.

Visiongain anticipates that global investment and consolidation will be moderate and stable over the next decade. The market’s good health is due to the factors listed above, as well as the presence of many established companies.

The leading players currently supplying cybersecurity solutions to the aviation industry include Airbus SE, Amadeus IT Holding SA, Boeing Company, CISCO Systems, DXC Technology, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Indra Sistema's SA, Intel Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies.

The senior Aviation Analyst said: “The Global Aviation Cyber Security market is expected to generate sales of three-billion-dollars in 2020.

“ the term ‘aviation cybersecurity’ can be defined as all products, solutions, and policies that are designed protect the assets – both physical and non-physical – of a flight organization from unauthorized online access.

“ Cybersecurity services should aim to guard critical infrastructure, flying apparatus, and other air traffic equipment against malicious attacks which have the potential to harm or disrupt the safety and efficiency of aviation activities.

“Visiongain forecasts that over the next decade, the Aviation Cyber Security market will experience a rise in expenditure. This will be due to the adaptation of developing technologies to improve flight operations and customer management; an ever-changing field of cyberattacks from an array of state-sponsored criminals and hacktivists; the soaring growth in air transport, chiefly in emerging economies; and stringent directives aimed at improving and harmonizing cybersecurity in the aviation sector.

A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Aviation Cyber Security market from 2020 to 2030.

An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Aviation Cyber Security industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different deployment, application, solution, and security types.

An informed forecast of the sales of 15 individual countries – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico

A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Aviation Cyber Security market.

Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest financial performances and product offerings.

“Having said this, there are one or two threats to the future success of the Aviation Cyber Security industry . The most challenging issues surround financial constraints, qualified personnel, and the expansion of network access points.

“In conclusion, by 2030, the Aviation Cyber Security market will have surpassed the five-billion-dollar mark, achieving a total sales figure of USD 5.87 billion."

