HalloweenCostumes.com Talks About the Results of the 2021 'Halloween in America' Survey

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HalloweenCostumes.com, the largest online-only retailer of Halloween in the world, owned and operated by FUN.com, has officially released the results of their 2021 Halloween survey. This release only discusses the results of 4 of the 10 questions. You can find the complete results here: 2021 Halloween Survey

CEO of HalloweenCostumes.com, Tom Fallenstein, commented, "We are so excited to share the results of our 2021 'Halloween in America' survey results. The responses were on trend with what we were anticipating, but we like seeing where the nation is at each year to keep in touch with our customers."

Last year, we asked survey takers whether there were enough plus-size costume options and the majority replied there were not. This year, we asked the same question to track progress. The amount of people who thought there are enough plus-size costumes grew from 15.54% last year, to 29.92% this year. "We are continuously trying to improve as a company. This includes making sure that everyone feels comfortable, included, and able to make great memories every Halloween. We are early leaders in offering a large variety of plus-size costumes, and we encourage all companies, costume retail or not, to make including these sizes normal. Hopefully, we can continue to see this percentage grow year-over-year," Fallenstein said.

Here at HalloweenCostumes.com, we love pets and pet costumes. Which is why we were slightly taken aback by the results of asking if respondents will be dressing up their pets this Halloween. 48.52% of respondents voted that they would not be dressing up their pets this year. We did notice, however, that when we filtered the results to show only respondents ages 18-24, the majority changed to show that they will be dressing up their furry friends. This can elude to the point that pet costumes will become more popular in the next few years following these ages and those below it.

Controversially, when asked if COVID-19 will affect how respondents celebrate Halloween this year, there was an even split. The majority (38.91%) responded that COVID-19 will not affect how they celebrate. The next group (30.65%) replied they were not sure how it would affect them. The remaining group (30.44%) responded that COVID-19 will affect their Halloween celebrations this year. CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, told CBS' Face the Nation, that outdoor trick-or-treating in small groups should be safe this Halloween. She recommends not going to crowded Halloween Parties but staying in small groups and being outdoors when possible.

In line with Walensky's comments, when asked how respondents will be celebrating Halloween this year, the majority (56.7%) voted they would be handing out candy or trick-or-treating. Other voters chose Halloween parties, community events, and trunk-or-treating. Fallenstein noted, "With the number of options available to practice a safe Halloween, we believe that kids around the nation should be able to celebrate Halloween this year and go have some fun. This past year-and-a-half has been extremely stressful to many adults, but we tend to forget how that stress is affecting our children. I will be taking my kids trick-or-treating this year and they are very excited to go out."

"Halloween will always be a special holiday in our household because that is where this company started back with my mom and sisters. I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to bring similar joyful Halloween memories into other families' homes with the help of our amazing team members and seasonal staff," Fallenstein said.

####

For more information, please contact FUN.com at 507.386.0207 or email: ashley.theis@fun.com

Survey Methodology

The study was conducted for HalloweenCostumes.com through Google Surveys. The survey interviewed 2,312 U.S. adults of all ages from August 9th through September 8th of 2021.

About FUN.com:

FUN.com, which also owns HalloweenCostumes.com is the world's largest online only costume retailer. Founded in 1992 out of a garage with 20 costumes for rent, the business exploded and now carries over 10,000 costumes on HalloweenCostumes.com. FUN.com carries over 20,000 items focused on everyone's favorite pop culture products. From Disney to Star Wars to Harry Potter, FUN.com has the perfect gift for any movie or TV series.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.