Meet Entegra: A Business Performance Company Reinvented

Gaithersburg, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entegra, a business performance and procurement services company with bold initiatives, creative solutions and a driven advisory team, partners with hospitality-driven businesses to propel them forward and achieve more than ever.

Today, Entegra is introducing a refreshed brand, reimagined website and new visual identity, reflecting the reinvigorated spirit of Entegra and the evolution from group purchasing organization to strategic business partner.

As the world’s largest food group purchasing organization with over $24B USD in purchasing power, Entegra brings clients incredible savings on not just food, but on the broadest offering of furniture, fixtures, and equipment, maintenance and repair operations, and services and supplies needed to run their business. Entegra’s growth over the years has allowed the company to deliver unmatched efficiencies and tailored solutions, boosting client business performance:

Savings and purchasing solutions unparalleled at the global, regional and local levels, maximizing savings and supply chain efficiencies for everyday purchases

“Entegra has been headed in this direction for some time now, and we are excited to bring our clients along with us,” said Damien Calderini, Global CEO of Entegra. “We’ve expanded our catalogue of offerings, strengthened our advisory services and invested in digital tools to bring even more value to clients, and our new identity is a reflection of that.”

With its transformation, Entegra’s portfolio of services just keeps growing. In recognition of evolving client needs, Entegra’s team is constantly developing new offerings to provide tools and services to help clients better compete and outshine their competition, including:

Culinary Services – Entegra’s Culinary Director and newly opened Entegra Performance Kitchen deliver inspired solutions and drive innovation to help clients do more with their operations and elevate the guest experience. Grab ‘n Go , one of Entegra’s culinary solutions, offers turnkey, on-trend meal and snack solutions that are prepared in advance and safely packaged to serve customers on the go.

“We’re seeing firsthand how Entegra’s sharp and collaborative nature helps clients achieve, and often exceed their operational goals,” Calderini concluded. “With our new identity and the foundation it’s built upon, I know we’re on track to help all of our clients bring hospitality to life.”

Visit the refreshed EntegraPS.com to learn more about who Entegra is today, the services and solutions Entegra can deliver, and advice and insights from our industry experts.

About Entegra

Entegra Procurement Services®, a division of Sodexo Inc. supported by over 420,000 employees globally, boosts the performance of hospitality-driven businesses by helping them save on purchases and improve operations. As the largest food group purchasing organization in the world, Entegra delivers the industry-specific savings solutions, digital tools, advisory services and corporate social responsibility support to help clients improve customer experiences — and achieve their goals. Explore our unmatched purchasing solutions at www.EntegraPS.com.