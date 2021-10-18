Verizon Launches Private Mobile Edge Computing for Enterprise with AWS Outposts

What you need to know:



Verizon’s private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is generally available for sales to enterprise customers in the U.S.

Solution brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises enabling the massive bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics.

Corning uses Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts to enhance innovation at one of the world’s largest fiber-optic cable plants.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is available for enterprise customers in the U.S. Announced earlier this year , Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts is a cloud computing platform that brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises. It enables the massive bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics. With Verizon’s On Site 5G and private edge platform, enterprises also gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity.

“By bringing compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises, we’re providing enterprises with the low lag and high bandwidth needed to process information in near real time so they can gain actionable data-driven insights and optimize their operations,” said Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO. “Through our partnership with AWS, we are helping customers unlock the true potential of 5G and edge computing which together will enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. We are just scraping the surface of the new experiences that will be enabled by having 5G and edge compute on site.”

On Site 5G and 5G Edge with AWS Outposts gives manufacturers the near real-time responsiveness that enables applications like predictive maintenance and robotics for improved productivity and quality. Corning Incorporated , a leading materials science and advanced manufacturing innovator, is using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts and On Site 5G to enhance innovation at one of the world’s largest fiber-optic cable plants. Corning and Verizon are currently experimenting with high-speed, high-volume data collection on the factory floor, quality assurance, and on-premises inference using machine learning.

“At Corning, we believe 5G will revolutionize the way people and companies interact with technology, and we’re excited to advance these developments in our own plant, where we manufacture the optical cable needed to support the networks,” said Michael A. Bell, senior vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Communications. “Leveraging Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts, we can improve safety, precision and efficiency as we explore the potential of 5G and private mobile edge computing.”

Enterprises in many industries can benefit from having a completely dedicated private network and edge compute infrastructure on premises. On Site 5G and 5G Edge with AWS Outposts can enable the ability to connect and manage a broad range of devices at scale and speed while also providing highly secure, near real-time connectivity. This will allow companies to bring new services to market faster than before, customize customer experiences and unlock greater value from data, while meeting low-latency and data residency requirements.

Verizon’s work with AWS on edge computing began in August 2020 with the launch of Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength , a public edge compute platform that embeds AWS compute and storage services within Verizon’s public wireless networks. Together, these provide mobile edge computing infrastructure for customers to develop, deploy, and scale ultra-low-latency applications. There are currently 13 Wavelength Zones across the US, with more to come this year.



Learn more information about Verizon 5G Edge and Verizon’s 5G technology.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Chris Ashraf

christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

(201) 320-4259

@ChrisMoonPR