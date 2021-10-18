SPARBAR® Inc. Announces Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Hall of Famer and ESPN Analyst Michael Bisping as Corporate Athletic Advisor

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARBAR, Inc., the North American distributor and IP licensee of the U.K. created SPARBAR® boxing and fitness equipment, officially announces its collaboration with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, who joins the Company as Corporate Advisor and Brand Ambassador.



SPARBAR® brand founder, fitness and boxing innovator Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill said, “SPARBAR® is a British brand, and Michael established himself as one of the most successful and longest tenured fighters in UFC history while also becoming a pioneer for MMA in the United Kingdom. We are extremely honoured to be working alongside an all time UFC legend and Hall of Famer. This appointment is another amazing milestone for Sparbar. Michael’s inspiring journey has many parallel synergies with our brand - winning mentality, adversity and true self belief to success at the highest level. - We are super excited to have Michael Bisping join our athletic advisory board alongside the likes of Roy Jones Jr. and Superstar promotional agent Amy Zhou.”



Bisping was one of the first high-profile fighters to endorse the SPARBAR® Pro device, incorporating it into his workouts ever since he was exposed to it at the Combat Strength Expo in 2017. “I was immediately drawn to it,“ Bisping said, who now lives with his family in L.A. and puts his fighting skills into action for the movie industry when he’s not commentating for the UFC.

SPARBAR® devices stand for the highest user interactions that teach core offensive and defensive skills such as hand-eye coordination, footwork and timing in a fun way. Bisping includes the SPARBAR® Pro device in his daily cardio session which is followed by weight training. “Training with the SPARBAR® Pro breaks the routine and forces you to be more technical. The device is great for head movement, and you have to engage your brain and use your mind at the same time - and that is what fighting is all about. You are held accountable when you get hit by the bar,“ Bisping said.

The life-long Mixed Martial Artist began his journey when he was just 8 years old. It helped him to get on the straight and narrow and make something of himself, having come from a troubled background. The SPARBAR® brand’s active support of kids’ and youth talent was one of Bisping’s main reasons for getting more involved with the Company. “I’m highly supportive of activities where kids and teens can exercise discipline and focus. It helps overcome struggles,“ Bisping said. His children practice Martial Arts, and he is bonding with his youngest son, 10, over their shared workout with the SPARBAR® Pro. “I do believe that the SPARBAR® Pro is a really tremendous tool, for adults and for children. My youngest son is a gentle guy. He's never gonna be a fighter. But he really enjoys the Sparbar. He happily gets involved. If it wasn't for that I wouldn’t get him in to join my workout.“

Bisping, a former UFC Middleweight Champion and 2019 UFC Hall of Fame inductee, retired from active competition following his final bout in November 2017. He has made a seamless transition into commentary as UFC analyst for ESPN and more recently BT Sport and is the host of his podcast, “Believe You Me.” Bisping is a partner of UFC Gym UK. He also released his THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER “Quitters Never Win” in April of last year.

Genuine SPARBAR® products are available both online and in retail stores worldwide. Go to sparbar.com to purchase your new SPARBAR® equipment or to find a retailer near you.

ABOUT SPARBAR ® - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:

A global sports fitness brand, SPARBAR® is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR® Pro. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, the SPARBAR® success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SPARBAR® is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

