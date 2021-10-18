CHNC Endeavors in Artificial Intelligence Systems for Its Educational Content

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Through artificial intelligence technology and various platform alliances around the globe, in approximately 30 to 45 days China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC: CHNC) (dba Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings) will be able to distribute our educational products in the following additional languages: Mandarin, Cornish, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Polish, Russian, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

Entering newer and emerging markets such as Russia, China or Japan is a landmark in our journey and a milestone in our industry. All of this will be possible with the implementation of artificial intelligence to our arsenal, allowing us to explore new ways of reaching a broader global audience. “It will grant us the opportunity to develop our content alongside subtitles and audios in other languages the same way Netflix seamlessly does. The sky is the limit in what we can achieve with artificial intelligence,” says Anne Graham, Attorney at Law, CHNC’s Director of International Markets.

Furthermore, with this innovative technology, our content will break down the language barriers in many regions and will now have access to potential paying customers in 150 countries.

Moreover, with the new added platforms that will join the list of our worldwide alliances such as Unihance in Jordan, Alugha in Germany, Pocketmagazines, Zinio, Smashwords, Findawayvoices and Publishdrive, CHNC will now have exposure to over 500 million potential customers around the world. Therefore, uploading the content to each and every one of these platforms is a process that has and will keep us busy for the next couple of months. We expect that by December 2021 all of our educational materials will be properly uploaded. Hence, CHNC hopes to bring in additional revenues for 2022 to the tune of $1 million to $1.5 million. We believe that with this level of exposure, combined with the quality of our content and hard work, this strategy will represent a 180 degree turn for the financial journey of CHNC.

We are also glad to announce that it is not only our line of products that is expanding but our ever-growing line of excellent personnel. We have welcomed 6 new associates during this last week and will be looking forward to retaining the services of 6 to 10 more hopefully by the end of the month. The acquisition of extra partners will enable us to meet our ambitious growth demands and will pave the way for the end of the year goals of launching our sales campaign during the holiday season in order to gain a strong entrance for 2022.

“As our company continues to grow, CHNC has to expand in order to reach new markets, regions and communities, and to match the level of innovation, production and execution that our team delivers day by day,” says Henry Levinski, CHNC’s Treasurer.

To learn more visit: https://www.chnc-hdh.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "projects," "intends," and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of geopolitical conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

For more information contact us at:

info@pharmacologyuniversity.com

817/528-2475 for English

214/733-0868 for Spanish