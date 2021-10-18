Crypto Charity Token Pawthereum Donates Over $10,000 to Animal Shelters and Rescues...

Hämeenlinna, Finland, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One week after their official launch, cryptocurrency charity project Pawthereum has made its first official round of community-approved donations to help animals in need. By unanimous vote of their $PAWTH token holders, over $10,000 has been donated to six different animal shelters and rescues around the world.

The animal welfare organizations chosen for the first donation round are Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah, project partner Sterling Animal Shelter in Sterling, Massachusetts, Wright-Way Rescue in Chicago, Illinois, Four Paws International with locations around the world, Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, CA, and Second Chance Rescue in New York City. Each shelter will be receiving over $1,000, and the donations will be sent in both the $PAWTH and Ethereum tokens.

“This is a huge milestone for us and for crypto-capable animal shelters,” says Pawthereum project leader Nawa Amiri. “Our aim is to be the most trusted, knowledgeable, and respected name in the crypto charity space. These donations should leave no doubt: we are serious about our mission and we will do everything possible to help animals in need while creating a fun and rewarding ecosystem for our community.”

Only a small number of animal shelters and rescue organizations are currently able to receive donations in cryptocurrency, most using helpful crypto apps provided by groups like The Giving Block. The majority of shelters currently have no system in place to benefit from crypto donations. The Pawthereum team views this as a huge gap and is seizing the opportunity to help charity projects harness the revolutionary fundraising power of blockchain technology.

“We’re proud to be a longstanding partner of the Pawthereum project, starting back in their early days as the Grumpy project up through today,” says Kendel Burdeaux at Sterling Animal Shelter. “We see huge potential for collaboration between the crypto community and shelters like ours, and we strongly believe all animal welfare organizations should look into adding the ability to receive crypto donations. It has been a huge help for our fundraising and for the animals we work hard to save.”

Pawthereum is a decentralized charity project built on the Ethereum network that rewards token holders while gathering donations for animal shelters with every transaction.



