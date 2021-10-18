Telefónica Tech and Fortinet launch global Secure SD-WAN service to secure and connect work-from-anywhere

The two companies are expanding their strategic alliance to provide an integrated offering of network and security functionality to ensure high-performance connectivity and security for users in-office and extend this same experience while working remotely.

The new service, flexWAN by Fortinet, will be first launched in Spain and soon extended globally throughout Telefónica's worldwide footprint in Europe and the Americas.

MADRID, Spain and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Summary

Telefónica Tech , Telefónica's digital business unit, and Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, are expanding their current strategic alliance, announcing today the launch of a new global managed service centered around a security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN. The new service converges networking and security functionality into a single integrated offering to empower the hybrid work era and enable users to have optimal performance and security while connecting from offices, factories or sites and extend this experience when remotely accessing business applications.

Combining the global capabilities of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN with the managed security and cloud services of Telefónica Tech ensures quality of experience and security no matter where users are located by providing agile connectivity and next-generation managed security ready for multi-cloud environments. The hybrid and cloud-centric work model adopted to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is the new normal, and even as offices begin to reopen, organizations have been accelerating the migration of their services to the cloud to allow employees to work from anywhere.

This new managed service, flexWAN by Fortinet, is an evolution of the flexWAN service as it now natively integrates cybersecurity. It will be first launched in Spain and soon extended globally throughout Telefónica’s worldwide footprint across Europe and the Americas. Backed by strong technical expertise, the new service will allow Telefónica Tech clients to leverage state-of-the-art managed security and advanced connectivity. Built on the principles of security-driven networking, the converged networking and security managed service will also enable the extension to SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) to allow Telefónica customers to accelerate the digitalization of the workplace securely and with the best performance possible with state-of-the-art connectivity.

Hugo de los Santos, Director of Cybersecurity and Cloud Products and Services at Telefónica Tech, says: "This new converged network and security offering is essential for our clients so that their digital transformation and migration to the cloud is fast and secure. Our long experience with Fortinet has shown us that it is a great ally in evolving our Managed Security Services (MSS) to a converged and secure SD-WAN network. This alliance undoubtedly reinforces our positioning as a benchmark technological partner for those companies that need to advance in digitization in the safest way possible and reinforce their resilience."

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet, adds: "We are proud to expand our collaboration with Telefónica Tech to combine its managed security services and intelligence operations carried out from SOCs with our secure SD-WAN and SASE products. We are dedicated to working with our partners to develop solutions based on security-driven networking principles to solve customer challenges and protect people, devices and data everywhere."

One more step with Fortinet

The joint launch of this new service expands Telefónica and Fortinet’s long-standing strategic alliance. In June 2016 , both companies formally announced a strategic alliance agreement to include Fortinet’s Security Fabric architecture into Telefónica’s portfolio of managed security services, now provided by Telefónica Tech.

In addition, in June 2020 , Telefónica Tech continued to strengthen the collaboration channels with Fortinet and integrated its IT, OT and IoT security solutions, consolidating itself as a Fortinet Regional Partner in Europe, to continue helping customers to strengthen their security.

The joint work of recent years allows Telefónica Tech to combine SD-WAN services with the capacity and experience of its SOCs - complementing its SD-WAN and SD-Branch Specializations from the Fortinet Engage Partner Program - to offer advanced global managed services with the power of Telefónica's 5G networks, enabling next-generation and differentiated SD-WAN and SASE solutions.

Telefónica Tech is also a Fabric-Ready technology alliance partner in the Fortinet Open Ecosystem , which boasts more than 400 technology integrations. The partnership extends the benefits of the Fortinet Security Fabric to customers and allows them to achieve advanced and comprehensive security across their entire infrastructure.

About Telefónica Tech

Telefónica Tech is the leading company in digital transformation. The company has a wide range of services and integrated technological solutions for Cybersecurity, Cloud, IoT, Big Data, or Blockchain. For more information, please visit: https://tech.telefonica.com/

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Telefónica, SA

Dirección de Comunicación Corporativa

Tel: +34 91 482 38 00 email: prensatelefonica@telefonica.com

saladeprensa.telefonica.com