LPL Financial Welcomes Shunyia & Co. Private Wealth Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Peter Shunyia, CFP® has joined LPL Financial to launch his independent financial practice, Shunyia & Co. Private Wealth Advisors. He reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins LPL from Merrill Lynch.



Shunyia, a lifelong Michigan resident, operates his practice in Troy, Mich., with the support of three office staff members. He has 20 years of experience outlining financial strategies for his client base of high-net-worth individuals, physicians, retirees and business owners. Shunyia takes pride in his meticulous and personalized approach to financial advice, which includes comprehensive recommendations, risk analysis and financial planning. “As an experienced advisor, I work to understand my clients' concerns and goals, thoroughly explain my recommendations and provide exceptional care and service," said Shunyia, who enjoys spending his time outside of work with his family, fly fishing and volunteering for conservation projects.

Looking to serve his clients’ best interests, broaden investment choices and take more control of his business, he chose to partner with LPL and align with America Group Retirement Strategy Centers, a large enterprise that supports LPL-affiliated advisors. “With the robust resources, innovative solutions and a wide-reaching advisor network of a Fortune 500 company, LPL is the right home for my financial practice,” Shunyia said. “The company provides everything that my clients and I are looking for — from integrated technology to financial planning tools. We also have the added layer of support from America Group to provide the infrastructure and support to enable me to do what I was doing in a wirehouse environment without missing a beat. Most importantly, this move allows me to focus entirely on taking care of my clients’ needs.”

Joe Ruzycki, president and CEO of America Group Retirement Strategy Centers, “We are excited to welcome Peter as the 95th financial advisor to join our growing enterprise. We believe his wealth of industry knowledge, combined with our strong support and LPL’s robust platform, will help Peter establish a successful independent practice and stand out from the competition. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know Peter and helping him with the transition and we look forward to our long-lasting partnership.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to Peter and congratulate him on launching his new independent practice. Advisors are at the center of everything we do, and we continuously invest in innovative capabilities to provide them with differentiated support and resources. We are proud to offer advisors with wealth management solutions and business solutions designed to help set them win in their market and add value for clients. We congratulate America Group on growing its network of quality advisors and look forward to supporting Shunyia & Co. Private Wealth Advisors for years to come.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.





** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

America Group Retirement Strategy Centers, Shunyia & Co. Private Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com





