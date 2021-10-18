Wine.com Appoints Preston Mosier as Chief Operating Officer

San Francisco, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, today announced the appointment of Preston Mosier as Chief Operating Officer.

Mosier brings over twenty-five years of experience leading supply chain and fulfillment operations. He most recently spent four years at Target Corporation, serving as Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Senior Vice President of Fulfillment, where he oversaw a distribution network supporting 1,900 retail stores. Mosier previously served as Vice President of Operations at Liquidity Services and held several management roles in Amazon.com fulfillment centers over a ten year period.

“I’m excited to join the Wine.com team and combine my passion for wine with my experience in supply chain,” said Mosier. “I look forward to helping the company innovate and scale its fulfillment capabilities to new levels.”

“We’re delighted to have Preston join our team as COO,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “He has run fulfillment centers and networks at significant scale, and will help lead our operations through the next phase of growth – delivering wine and spirits accurately and on-time and providing our customers with unparalleled convenience as they discover the world of wine.”

Mosier began his career as an engineer for Alaris Medical Systems. He received an MBA from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Kettering University.





About Wine.com

