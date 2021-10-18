English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 18 October 2021 at 3.15 p.m. (CEST)

Savosolar hands over tracker mounted solar thermal field in Pons, France

Savosolar has handed over a solar thermal field for a district heating system in Pons, France, to newHeat SAS, who acted as the project developer, owns the plant and sells heat to the district heating company of the city of Pons. Savosolar’s work package included the supply and installation of the collectors and their tracker structures as well as the piping to the solar station.

The delivery agreement for this EUR 700 thousand project was announced in November 2020. The 1,786 m2 collector field is built with double glazed Savo 15DG collectors, which are installed on a single-axis tracker system following the sun, allowing for maximum thermal output. The plant produces c. 1,000 MWh per year, allowing for approximately 275 tons of CO2 emissions to be avoided annually by replacing natural gas use.

Jari Varjotie, the CEO of Savosolar: “It is great to see a large scale solar heating implemented in France now also for district heating. I am very proud that we are part of this clean heat system installation with newHeat, especially since this is a new excellent example of utilizing trackers in our solar thermal systems. In these times it is also very positive to notice that this new plant in Pons brings a significant contribution to the CO2 reduction efforts we currently see happening everywhere in the world.”

