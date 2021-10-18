Genius Brands’ “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten” Exceeds 70 Million Views on Kartoon Channel! Heading Into Season One Finale on October 22, 2021

Series Introduces First Wheelchair Bound Animated Kid Superhero!



“I am ecstatic about the success our first season of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten and I am so proud of the core message the series delivers to kids…that anyone can be a superhero!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) celebrates a new milestone of over 70 million views to date , for Kartoon Channel!’s flagship series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring and executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the comedy-adventure ends its first season with the final episode debuting on October 22, 2021.



Since premiering on April 23 on Kartoon Channel!, viewership for Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten has surpassed all expectations and is the most watched show on Kartoon Channel! In the last episode of the season, Arnold introduces the Super Ks to their new classmate, Emerson, who is a wheelchair user and exchange student from England. Worried they won't be able to keep their superhero identities a secret from Emerson, the Super Ks are hesitant to welcome him at first. The kids put their differences aside when they find out that Emerson himself, has a secret super power, just like them, and is able to save the day.

“We are incredibly proud of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten not just because it is proving to be a success, but because this series speaks to one of the core missions of Genius Brands, to create ‘content with a purpose,’ in promoting kid friendly lessons like anti-bullying, exercise, health and nutrition,” said Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “We are thrilled to debut on our season one episode finale, a new superhero who is wheelchair bound, yet it doesn't prevent him from becoming an invaluable member of the superhero team… in fact, he more than proves his mettle while saving the day! We are excited to continue working on the further expansion of the Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten brand and can’t wait to share more exciting news, when we announce Season 2!”



About Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten is geared towards kids and families and focuses on the adventures of six unique kids who are learning to master their super skills, along with their ABCs. With the help of their teacher Arnold Armstrong (AKA ‘Captain Fantastic’, the greatest superhero to ever live!).

It all began five years ago when Arnold Armstrong faced off in a final fight against his nemesis, the evil Dr. Superior, that left him powerless. Little did anyone know that during the fight, super-energy particles rained down on a group of unsuspecting toddlers. Now, those toddlers are kindergarten students at Greenville Elementary School who, with the help of Arnold Armstrong, must learn to control their powers as they go on super adventures! Arnold Armstrong’s mission: to train these kids to use their super-powers safely without revealing their identities. They learn the values of teamwork, health, diversity and anti-bullying while also protecting their town from rivals, and the nefarious Dr. Superior who has returned as Headmaster Danforth of the Academy for Superior Children across town.

Fun for the whole family, the series opens up the superhero genre for a whole new demographic and draws kids in with action and comedy, while parents can appreciate the quality of content synonymous with Stan Lee. Season one of the series includes 26 half-hour long episodes that began with a two-episode double feature and has rolled out a new episode on a weekly basis every Friday.

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten features Schwarzenegger, voice-directed by John Landis, one of the most successful movie directors of all time, with Steven Banks, former head writer for SpongeBob SquarePants, serving as head writer for the series. The series is produced by Genius Brands and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment in association with Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. Gill Champion, CEO of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment; Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands; Schwarzenegger; and Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors serve as executive producers.

About Kartoon Channel!

Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International’s digital network, Kartoon Channel! is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery.

Delivering 1000’s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs, and Baby Genius, as well as hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, to original programming like Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming soon, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for 2022. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, and more.

Kartoon Channel! delivers positive and purposeful content across multiple platforms, including Comcast, Cox, Pluto TV, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, Samsung Smart TVs, and LGTVs.

Kartoon Channel! can also be streamed on TVs and mobiles device by downloading the app, or on desktops by visiting www.kartoonchannel.com

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, coming to Kartoon Channel! in 2022; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

