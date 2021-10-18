Gate.io Partners With Pyth Network to Provide Real-Time Crypto Price Data

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency trading platform, Gate.io , announced a partnership with decentralized financial data provider, Pyth network, to provide reliable cryptocurrency pricing data on the platform.

"Providing users with accurate and reliable cryptocurrency price data is one of our top priorities at Gate.io. Over 6 million users around the world rely on up-to-date, reliable data when trading on our platform and as such we have partnered with Pyth network to ensure the best possible trading experience for our users," said Marie Tatibouet, Chief Marketing Office at Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io has grown to become one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. The platform serves over 6 million users, offering over 1,700 trading pairs with 1,000 different cryptocurrencies listed on the main exchange. Gate.io offers regular spot trading in addition to leveraged futures and derivatives trading. In addition to cryptocurrency trading, the Gate.io ecosystem also has an investment arm, Gate Ventures, a native blockchain ecosystem in GateChain, an NFT marketplace in NFT Magic Box and a DeFi platform known as Hipo DeFi.

Pyth network is a Solana-based data aggregation platform for the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. It helps solve a problem faced by DeFi by making available high-fidelity and time-sensitive data.

Gate.io believes that as the DeFi market continues to grow and mature, the global financial market will change shape. By partnering with Pyth network, data providers such as Gate.io contribute constant, live market data and developers are able to access this data directly on the blockchain. By leveraging its position as a top 10 cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io hopes to promote and contribute to the expansion of the global DeFi ecosystem.

About Gate.io

Gate.io allows blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 890 of the leading cryptocurrencies for over 6 million users from over 190 countries. The exchange offers spot, margin, futures and contract trading in addition to DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs and its dedicated GateChain platform. The company also offers a wholly integrated suite of products such as its Startup IEO platform, NFT Magic Box marketplace, crypto loans and more.

For more information on Gate.io, please visit https://www.gate.io

About the Pyth Network

The Pyth network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens'' of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely.

For more information about the Pyth network, please visit https://pyth.network

