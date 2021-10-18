Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer and President of Adial Pharmaceuticals, will present at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference being held on October 21, 2021 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.



Mr. Stilley will present on Thursday, October 21st at 9:45 am Eastern Time and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

The live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Adial’s website at https://ir.adialpharma.com/.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com



SOURCE: Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.