GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 16, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week we offered tournaments for our most popular CCG games, Pokemon TCG Online, along with a teams event for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. Combined, these two single day events drew over six hundred registrants! We also opened registration for two more play-over-time events, Garena Free Fire, and BGMI, and expect to see a big crowd for both tournaments!



The first rounds of play for our Clash of Clans event also got underway this week, along with at least three other new events scheduled to be played over next weekend, which promises to be another action-packed weekend for GGToor coming up! Lastly, we are also prioritizing our search to find qualified Community Leaders to work with and help plan successful events for some of the most popular games available, such as Fortnite and Valorant!

We were happy to join forces with Duel Links Team Wars to present the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Trios Cup #2, one of the largest one-day team events in the history of the Community for this game! One of the main attractions for the players for this special event was DLTW's unique teams rule set, with a shared Cardpool, alongside the ability to develop strategies and teamwork with friends; this format combines the highest level of competition with the camaraderie that comes from sharing experiences of the game together!

The Top 32 bracket saw a good number of teams running Harpies & Melodious decks, yet the diversity of the meta was also represented, including Blue-Eyes, Yosenju, T.G. Dino, Magnet, Ritual Beast, and Triamid archetypes! In a meta where the power level is lower than seasons past, more decks can shine and be viable! In the Grand finals, we saw teams comprised of members from DE~Fusion and Phoenix teams, who have a storied rivalry. After a long and hard-fought battle, the predominantly DE~Fusion team of Jano & les Fermiers were able to take it home playing Gaia, Harpies & Thunder Dragon!

Mobile games are poised to become a driving force in the future of the eSports industry, which will further reduce barriers to entry and allow even more gamers and fans to aspire to greatness, with the mobile gaming segment projected to represent about 45% of the total global games market this year. GGToor already has been hosting a number of mobile game events to help meet that demand. Check out all our upcoming events at https://ggtoor.com/tournaments

When the pandemic subsides, eSports leagues will resume their efforts to expand their audiences by hosting live gameplay with regional eSports teams in a way that will more closely mimic traditional sports leagues. The new trends show that exciting Mobile eSports games 2021 will provide growth opportunities, and Virtual reality looks to continue to become more popular in eSports as well, as players seek greater immersive experiences. 5G looks to transform download speeds, streaming capabilities, and enhance real-time gameplay experiences, and eSports demographics are exploding. Market research shows that eSports demographics will increase by 14%; by the end of 2021, there will be more than 550 million eSports fans across the globe!

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

