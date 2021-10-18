2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards Identify the Most Groundbreaking Products Available to Developers and IT Organizations

Boston, MA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoWorld — the technology media brand committed to keeping IT decision-makers ahead of the technology curve — announces the winners of its 2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards, also known as the Bossies. Each year, these awards recognize the best open source software for businesses and professional users, and in its 15th year, the 28 winners are no different. Highlighted below are the most innovative products currently available to software developers and IT organizations, enabling them to do their jobs more efficiently at a time when they are presented with rapidly changing technology needs.



Chosen by InfoWorld editors and expert reviewers that work in IT and software development, the 2021 Bossie Awards recognize the leading open source projects in the areas of software development, cloud-native computing, devops, data analytics, and machine learning.

“Money may not grow on trees, but it does grow in GitHub repos,” said Doug Dineley, Executive Editor of InfoWorld. “Open source projects produce the most sophisticated software on the planet, free for the taking, dramatically lowering the costs of information technology for all companies. From the most modern software development and devops tools to the most advanced machine learning libraries and analytics platforms, our 2021 Bossie Award winners represent the best that today’s open source has to offer.”

To learn more about the 2021 Best of Open Source Software Award recipients, visit InfoWorld.com.

InfoWorld’s 2021 Best of Open Source Software Award Winners:

About InfoWorld Best of Open Source Software Awards

Each year, InfoWorld’s Bossies (Best of Open Source Software awards) recognize the best open source software for businesses and IT professionals. InfoWorld’s central mission has always been to identify the most innovative products available to developers and IT organizations. Increasingly, those products — ranging from software development tools to cloud infrastructure software to big data platforms — come from open source projects. Bossie winners are chosen by InfoWorld editors and reviewers.

About InfoWorld

IDG’s InfoWorld is the leading resource for content and tools for keeping IT decision-makers “ahead of the technology curve.” The InfoWorld Expert Contributor Network provides a unique perspective in the market; our editors provide first-hand experience from testing, deploying and managing implementation of emerging enterprise technologies. InfoWorld’s Web site (InfoWorld.com) and strategic marketing services provide a deep dive into specific technologies to help IT decision-makers excel in their roles and provide opportunities for IT vendors to reach this audience. InfoWorld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at https://www.idg.com.

Follow InfoWorld on Twitter: @InfoWorld #Bossies2021

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Join InfoWorld on LinkedIn: http://www.infoworld.com/linkedin

Like InfoWorld on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfoWorld

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement, and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global first-party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

###