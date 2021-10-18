Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series

SHERIDAN, WY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ has launched “From the Board Room” a unique web video series to provide company updates and insights into the company strategy.

Mr.‌ Robert Munck, VP of Business Development,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌''We are excited to be sharing updates regarding the many acquisitions and business initiatives of the company. Our team has worked very hard over the past year to revive this once dormant company and also created a thriving enterprise with a diversified asset base. Given that our company has multiple initiatives in a wide variety of industries, we feel that the utilization of multimedia will demonstrate not only our capability with multimedia but will also expedite the understanding of who we are, what we do, and how the company makes money”.

Mr. Munck adds, “In only one year, we have launched into cannabis cultivation, cannabis distribution, real estate financing, film production, music production, created our framework for our NFT launch, acquired 2 public held companies, acquired stock interest in 2 other public companies giving our holding company a wide array of revenue streams. We feel this strategic decision to provide regular weekly video updates is the perfect format for our shareholders to be informed.”

The video updates will be featured on the company website homepage and hosted on the new company YouTube channel at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC99LpmXmpCaCiQkm3o_hhuQ

Follow the link to subscribe to the video series.

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at our new address of http://criticalsolutionsinc.com.

Also note the company is still using the Twitter address https://twitter.com/MKHVentures . Our team is working to update the Twitter address to reflect our company’s changes.

Contact Information:

CSLI Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Critical Solutions, Inc.

1-800-395- 6811

ir@criticalsolutioninc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

