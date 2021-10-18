CSPro Chain Announces Its CSPRO Token Presale

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPro Chain is excited to announce the launch of its smart chain token, CSPRO. CSPRO is a token of the BEP-20 standard in the Binance smart chain network with a unique algorithm and technical functions. It was developed as a fully decentralized application (DApp). The main task that CSPRO sets itself is to make mining accessible for all people on the planet regardless of their place of residence and access to cheap electricity.



CSPRO's Presale

This Presale will last 21 days. And it consists of 7 phases. Note that each Phase will last 3 days and the price will gradually go up.

Phase 1 | 0.4 $ 1250000 CSPro token

Phase 2 | 0.5 $ 1500000 CSPro token

Phase 3 | 0.6 $ 1800000 CSPro token

Phase 4 | 0.7 $ 2000000 CSPro token

Phase 5 | 0.75$ 2250000 CSPro token

Phase 6 | 0. 8 $ 2500000 CSPro token

Phase 7 | 0.85$ 3000000 CSPro token



Referral Code

The user will receive 5% of the USDT amount used to purchase CSPRO using the referral code and this is only for the first level. Airdrop has started on telegram already. Anyone can participate for a chance to win more CSPRO Tokens. Right after the Presale ends, CSPRO Chain will list CSPRO on pancake swap exchange platforms.

Features about CSPRO token

1. Proof of Active: Proof of Active or Proof of Activity is a mining algorithm that represents the situation where the equipment for mining is turned on and active (i.e connected to the internet) to receive rewards.

2. Memo Feature: People using cryptocurrencies usually have more than one exchange account. For example, exchange A has two members named Mark and Racheal.

Mark sends 1.5 BTC to his BTC address on the exchange and 0.5 BTC to Racheal. Exchange A cannot know whether these BTC deposits came from Mark or Racheal because it has one shared account for all users. That is why to differentiate Mark's funds from Racheal assets, Exchange has to open a separate BTC account for each member. It requires an extra fee and a lot of effort. That is why Exchange users have to pay so high commissions to work on exchange.

3. Reverse Halving and Reward Distribution: When the reward block is found in accordance with the CSPRO algorithm, active miners are required to sign the contract. Miners must be constantly connected to the Blockchain network through a mining program. To prove this, they must do the signing process. Signing is restricted to 300 blocks. Miners who do not sign 300 blocks are rejected in transactions because they do not match the conditions of Proof of Active consensus.

4. Green Mining: The Green Mining concept, which is friendly to nature, people, and energy resources, allows users to mine with minimum cost. Users can easily mine without purchasing expensive equipment and paying high electricity bills. A minimum of 5000 CSPRO must be staked to the CSPRO smart contract in order to mine. And after that, the miner may receive rewards for 90 days. In order to continue mining at the end of 90 days, Staked Tokens must be withdrawn from the contract and restaked.

CSPRO has an ecosystem that consists of;

Personal Mining

Mining Pools

CSPRO foundation

CSPRO Academy

Personal Mining: This is the action whereby users stake CSPRO Token into a contract and be a miner over their Personal Computer or virtual server. With a sufficient amount of staked CSPRO Token and a computer connected to the internet, anyone can do personal mining.

Pool Mining: users who cannot keep their computer turned on continuously or have internet connection problems can use this method. All they need to do to mine is to cooperate with other users when they stake enough CSPRO Tokens.

CSPRO Foundation: This is a non-governmental organization that will be set up for the CSPRO project to operate more effectively in the field of social responsibility and software development areas. The goal is to continue the development and improvement of the blockchain to ensure its development

CSPRO Academy: It is an educational program that aims to produce quality content by operating in digital media, especially Youtube and with university clubs, which was established to inform everyone who is interested in the crypto industry and to heighten their experience, whether they own a CSPRO token or not.

ROADMAP

ICO Crypto is developing a global data-driven platform for the world. This is powered by blockchain and smart contracts.

A detailed road map is published on the presale website for you to read.

About CSPro Chain

CSPro Chain is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency CSPRO, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development. As of December 2020, the network has transacted an estimated $299 billion for over 2 million users.

Don't forget that pre-sale will start the 20 october 2021. As mentioned above; Prices of each phase are already listed but the opportunity to gain more tokens comes when purchases are made within the first periods and a referral code of 5% of the purchased amount is given in USDT.

