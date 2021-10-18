Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 11 to 15, 2021

English French

Paris, October 18, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 11 to 15, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 630,9891 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 629,2148 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 640,4840 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/10/2021 FR0000121485 920 647,8574 XPAR TOTAL 59 420 633,7839

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/37102024c273a5b9/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-11-to-15-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment