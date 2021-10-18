Top 20 Companies Developing Commercial Electric Aircraft 2020: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has launched a new equipment report Top 20 Companies Developing Commercial Electric Aircraft 2020 : Competitive Landscape Analysis by Major Developments and Research and Developments Spending in the Electric Aircraft and Electric Propulsion Technology

The 20 leading Established Companies in the Commercial Electric Aircraft Market 2020: Competitive Landscape Analysis report examines the global Commercial Electric Aircraft market with a focus on the leading companies in operation within this introductory, increasingly dynamic and competitive marketplace.

Key insights and Findings:

Who are the leading companies in the Commercial Electric Aircraft industry?

What is their strategy?

What is their existing processing capacity and where is it based?

What are their core strengths and weaknesses?

Do they have expansion plans, and if so where are they likely to go?

What is driving and restraining the involvement of each leading company within the market

What is the total size of the Commercial Electric Aircraft market in 2015 and 2016? How much will it grow and why?

What are the leading countries for the development of the Commercial Electric Aircraft market?

Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

In what instances is Commercial Electric Aircraft a core part of a company strategy and, if so, why?

These companies were selected based on their established and continuous presence, developments in electric aircraft in the emerging commercial electric aircraft markets across all submarkets, as of 2020. From technological development and investment by new entrants, to activity by major aerospace incumbents – the commercial electric aircraft industry seems to be in an introductory phase. Consumers, airlines, environmentalists, and regulators alike, buoyed by the pace of change in the aerospace sector, are beginning to call for action in aerospace and aviation sector, too. Electrical propulsion promises several benefits: the potential for low- or zero-emission flight, the potential to open up new missions for aircraft, the possibility of safer flight enabled by fewer modes of failure and less hazardous power storage, and crucially the design flexibility enabled by distributed propulsion and very high acceleration and high "jerk" capabilities.

The Top 20 Companies Developing Commercial Electric Aircraft 2020 report consists of a wide range of commercially electric propulsion-based aircraft providers in the aircraft manufacturing industry. The report indicates the wide range of Commercial Electric Aircraft solutions available in the market and the involvement of established distributors and manufacturers in major commercial programs across the world.

Several of the 20 companies reported below achieve a significant share of their business in the market through their strategic relationships with the government / regulators, continuous developments in the electric aircraft and promising plans to deliver the technology in 3-6 years’ timeframe. Nonetheless, most of them have embarked in a consistent internationalization move to gain profit from opportunities in new markets and diversify risks connected to their dependence on North American and European customers.

