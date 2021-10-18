CMLS Financial releases October 2021 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest, independently owned mortgage services companies, has released their latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary , an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.



Featuring a look at the effects of unprecedented liquidity in the CMHC-insured space, what the results of the federal election could mean for housing affordability, the sale of a number of iconic office assets by Canadian institutional investors, and much more.

Read the October 2021 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

CMLS Financial is Canada’s leading provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, the CMHC-insured market, and the Canadian CMBS market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years’ experience as Canada’s Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca .