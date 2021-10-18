Neuropharmacologist and CRO Veteran Graham Birrell Joins George Clinical to Lead APAC Operations

SYDNEY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Graham Birrell, PhD, MBA, a researcher and neuropharmacologist with significant clinical research experience in the EU and Asia-Pacific region has joined George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization, as Head, Project Operations, APAC. Birrell will also join the scientific leadership of George Clinical with a neurology focus. In his new role with George Clinical, Birrell will be based in the Asia Pacific region overseeing the extensive project teams the firm has throughout Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea.

Birrell holds a PhD in neuropharmacology from the University of Edinburgh Medical School. His more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience includes drug discovery and development including positions with GSK, Pfizer and Servier, clinical operations, project management, regulatory consulting, and business development. Formerly serving as VP, Clinical Development, Travecta Therapeutics, Birrell has also held senior management roles in the UK and Singapore with CROs such as Parexel, ICON, IQVIA and most recently Syneos Health, where he led project management and operations teams of more than 230 staff in Asia Pacific as VP, CNS & Ophthalmology Clinical Development.

“Graham is a natural lead for our diverse APAC operations given his multifaceted background in operations, management and developing business with strategic clients,” said Chief Medical Officer Maria Ali. “With the burgeoning interest running trials across APAC, Graham will be critical in helping sponsors leverage our best-in-class CRO networks and expertise.”

Over the last two decades Birrell has worked on more than 50 clinical development programs, including the management of 14 Phase II-III global programs for central nervous system (CNS), oncology, rheumatology, diabetes, respiratory, ophthalmology and vaccine therapies which were successfully launched into the market. As a CRO scientific leader in CNS, Birrell’s experience provides scientific and strategic drug development expertise across a wide range of indications including dementia, movement disorders, stroke, multiple sclerosis, mood disorders, acute and chronic pain, and rare CNS diseases will be greatly valued. He has been an invited speaker at several international conferences and has published two patents and more than 25 scientific papers in major journals.

“My management philosophy starts with surrounding yourself with the best people and ensuring they have access to the resources they need to excel, removing all barriers to communication and collaboration,” Birrell noted. “I’m excited to serve George Clinical clients and teams across this diverse region and partner with our business teams around the globe as we continue setting the standard in APAC clinical research.”

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With more than 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

