New Franchise Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Coming to Texas

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development is underway on a new Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts near Waco, Texas. Earlier this year Jellystone Park announced franchise agreements for locations in Utah and Tennessee. In total, the family camping and entertainment brand has commitments for eight new projects.



Famous for providing families with pools, water slides, splashgrounds, jumping pillows, wagon rides, foam parties and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters, Jellystone Park has 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations.

Work has started on the 80-acre Texas camp-resort near Groesbeck, which is about 45 minutes from Waco. It is expected to open next spring. Houston developer Randy Sims, who frequently visited the area as a child, is building it. “My family’s roots there go back to the Texas Revolution, and I have always wanted to do something to contribute to the community and the economy.”

The Groesbeck campground will initially feature a seven acre lake with white sand beach and Wibit water obstacle course, pool, 150 RV sites, nine cabins, two Conestoga wagons, a pavilion for activities, camp store and dog park.

“We continue to see amazing interest from a wide range of new franchises who see the brand’s potential,” said Jim Westover, vice president of Product Development & Sales. “Some are already active in the camping industry, while others are new to it.”

Westover added that Jellystone Park provides extensive support to franchisees developing their first location. “Our design and engineering partner, Environmental Design Group, assists owners in analyzing potential sites, creating master plans and building parks,” he said. “Once they’re finished, our operations, marketing and retail teams help them deliver great guest experiences.”

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Franchised through Leisure Systems Inc. (LSI), Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts is credited with creating the rapidly growing family camping and entertainment industry. It’s 75 North America campgrounds feature glamping-style accommodations, non-stop family activities, attractions including water slides, and up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters.

Jellystone Park, which in 2020 experienced its 14th straight year of same-park sales growth, is ranked #115 on the Entrepreneur Global Franchises list and is a Franchise Business Review Top Franchise.

