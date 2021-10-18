TruStone Financial Foundation Donates $10,000 to the Highland Friendship Club

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Highland Friendship Club, a non-profit providing programs that foster friendships, strengthen self-advocacy and allow those with disabilities to explore lifelong learning.



“On behalf of Highland Friendship Club’s members, board, staff, volunteers and supporters, I want to thank TruStone for this incredibly generous grant award,” says Patty Dunn, Executive Director of the Highland Friendship Club. “This will directly affect our ability to provide teens and adults with disabilities, the opportunities needed to thrive in our community. We are so very grateful.”

“We are happy to support the Highland Friendship Club to keep programs, classes and events accessible not only in the Saint Paul area, but within our Minnesota communities,” says LisaMarie Meyer, Senior Vice President and Director of Minnesota Branches at TruStone Financial. “They have done an amazing job to implement remote versions of its programs during the pandemic.”

The Foundation selected this organization for their demonstrated commitment to promote the financial, economic and general well-being of our communities. “We recognize the importance of self-advocacy and fully support opportunities to provide our members and neighbors with life-long skills,” says Sam Stern, the Chairman of the TruStone Financial Foundation.

LisaMarie Meyer of TruStone presented the $10,000 donation check to Patty Dunn, Executive Director of the Highland Friendship Club. Others in attendance: Kate Dienhart, Rosemary Fagrelius, Ginger Geifer, Hanna Larson, Pat Leseman and Stephanie Johnson.



About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of almost $4 billion as of September 30, 2021 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of $2 billion as of October 1, 2021. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at www.TruStoneFoundation.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Channel Marketing

Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77450a16-2f2c-4380-8567-0c23af24b957