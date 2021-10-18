The Valley, Anguilla, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is inviting everyone dreaming of an escape from the stress and routine of their daily lives to imagine themselves in paradise. The ATB is offering consumers a unique opportunity to Lose the Crowd and vacation in Anguilla, the island frequented by celebrities and tastemakers and renowned for her 33 award-winning beaches, turquoise waters, and world-class cuisine. This exciting “Win a Dream Anguilla Vacation” Campaign launched in the United States and runs through December 1st, 2021. Enter to win at Link to Contest .

One lucky winner will receive:

Two (2) economy class round trip airline tickets to Anguilla

One (1) five-day/four-night stay for two at the lovely Carimar Beach Club on breathtaking Meads Bay Beach

Lunch for two (2) on beautiful Sandy Island

Dinner for two (2) at the new Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

The trip may be redeemed from February 1st, 2022 – January 31st, 2023, with select black-out travel dates for all US holidays and peak travel periods.

“This program is an important component of our reopening campaign, as we welcome our visitors back to our beautiful island,” stated Stacey Liburd, ATB Director of Tourism. “Our goals are to drive general brand awareness, promote the destination’s opening, encourage new bookings for the upcoming winter season, and reward a lucky consumer with the ultimate vacation experience.”

The “Win a Dream Anguilla Vacation” contest is a national campaign, targeting audiences both general and specific, and will be promoted with engaging creative on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, through IG Stories, Google Display and Google Search ads.

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.

