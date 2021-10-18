Veritext Legal Solutions Takes Top Placement in Northeast Readers Ranking Surveys

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has received top placement in ALM’s Northeast Best of Surveys. Readers of both the New Jersey Law Journal and the New York Law Journal have named Veritext Legal Solutions (including Diamond Reporting in New York) as the Best Court Reporting and the Best Video Deposition Service provider.



In addition to receiving first-place rankings and Hall of Fame recognition in the Court Reporting and Video Deposition Service provider categories, the company also placed in the Local CLE Provider category and the CLE Online Provider category in the New Jersey survey.

The Best of Surveys are readers’ choice rankings that were developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers supporting the legal community in their area. The annual Best of Surveys showcase the businesses that stand out among their competitors in their respective areas of expertise. Hall of Fame recipients are providers that have placed in the top three listings in a specific category for three or more of the past four years.

“Being recognized by the legal community in the Northeast year after year for the expertise, technology and services we offer is an honor,” states Tom Esposito, regional vice president of Veritext. “This industry, like so many others, has had to adopt new ways of doing business to keep the legal systems moving over the past year or so. I am so proud of what we as a company have accomplished as well as how our clients have adapted and changed. This is a very strong and driven community, and we are thrilled to be part of it.”

This award recognition comes at a time when the company announces the grand opening of its office at 7 Times Square in New York City and the reopening of its Mineola office on Long Island and its Livingston, New Jersey, headquarters. These premier locations all feature state-of-the-art tech-enabled conference rooms and concierge tech support.

