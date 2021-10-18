Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market size worth $ 87,338.11 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 21.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market ” By Product (Football Live Streaming, Basketball Live Streaming, Baseball Live Streaming & Others), By Application (TV, Mobile Phone, and Other), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market size was valued at USD 18,119.35 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 87,338.11 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.26% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market Overview

The increase in the number of internet users and advancement in technology in different sectors across the globe is the key factor influencing the sports online live video streaming market. Moreover, the growing interest of people in different types of sports events has created a huge demand for the market. The number of smartphones and internet accessibility has grown in many developed and developing countries. This increase in the use of smart devices and the internet in various sectors has increased the demand for online platforms. The busy schedule and lack of availability of pay-TV sources nearby have resulted in promoting the sports online live video streaming market. This enables the users to easily access the live streaming of different sports on any device in a cost-effective way. Online live video streaming has the potential to reach fans on any screen that reduces frustration and encourage people to come back and watch the online live videos. This has benefited in increasing the number of viewers owing to an increased demand for the market.

The global sports online live streaming market is continually driven by the expanding internet connectivity across the globe. The expansion of the internet on account of the faster penetration of technologies such as 4G and 5G; mounting telecom infrastructure; lowering rates of data packs/bundles; and rising internet speed is gaining momentum across the varied spectrum of customers. Easy and increasing adoption of low-cost and technologically sound smartphones are an additionally responsible factor for the increased usage of the internet, which is aiding the growth of the overall market. The rising adoption of mobile or smartphones has been the biggest driver of the digital revolution in recent years.

Key Developments in Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market

FuboTV Inc. acquired the exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation. The agreement with the 10 South American teams’ rights holders, strengthens fuboTV’s leading position as a sports-first live TV streaming platform.

The major players in the market are LiveTV, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV, Stream2watch, WatchESPN, FreeStreamsLive, Philo, DAZN US, Sling TV, FuboTV, FloSports, and BoxCast.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market, By Product Basketball Live Streaming Football Live Streaming Baseball Live Streaming Tennis Live Streaming Cricket Live Streaming Others







Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market, By Application TV Internet Mobile Phone







Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



