Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed SATO Corporation's BBB credit rating but at the same time revised the outlook to negative

18th October 2021



The credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s has affirmed SATO Corporation's BBB credit rating, but at the same time revised the rating outlook to negative from stable. The revise in the outlook is a direct consequence of the weakening of the outlook for the corresponding rating of Fastighets AB Balder, SATO's main owner.





