Crown Realty Partners Earns Top ESG Rating in GRESB Assessment

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners (“Crown”) is pleased to announce its Core Fund has achieved a 5-star rating and overall score of 94 in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), a global standard for benchmarking sustainability performance for real asset investments.



“Crown has once again been recognized with GRESB’s highest 5-star rating,” remarked Dan Winters, GRESB Head of Americas. “The year-over-year improvements Crown has achieved since its first submission in 2018 are remarkable and reinforce its commitment to advancing its ESG program.”



2021 marks Crown’s third year reporting on its ESG strategy and the performance of its Core Fund of GTA office properties. Crown ranked 5th out of 19 of its North American un-listed office peers, a notable achievement, given the prestigious list of participating firms.

Crown recognizes the importance of transparency in ESG performance data and disclosures, reporting across several other industry-leading platforms, including Energy Star, LEED and BOMA. “These programs are integral to our sustainable operations, helping to guide our team’s performance and identify opportunities for improvement,” indicated Janbee Monsod, Crown’s Director, Property Management. “This past year, Crown was also named a Fitwel Champion. All of these certifications send a signal that a building managed by Crown is a resilient investment.”

Looking forward, Crown will emphasize health and wellness initiatives, and amenities that matter most. “The headwinds facing the office market continue to reaffirm that our model of active, integrated management, with a priority on environmental and social sustainability, preserves and creates the greatest value across the board,” said Emily Hanna, Partner, Investments. “We are proud of our team’s accomplishments and will continue to empower them to create a smarter, more responsible model for commercial real estate investing and management.”

About Crown Realty Partners

Crown is an integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm, with over three billion dollars of real assets under management. Founded in 2001, Crown has a well-established track record, an experienced team and takes a hands-on approach to provide superior returns for investors and better workplaces for tenants. For more information, visit www.crownrealtypartners.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

For further information, please contact:

Emily Hanna, PhD

Partner, Investments

Crown Realty Partners

647.729.2609

ehanna@crp-cpmi.com