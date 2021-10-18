Centro Rebrands as Basis Technologies on its 20th Corporate Anniversary

Basis Technologies is a Leading Comprehensive, Automated, and Intelligent SaaS Platform for Marketers;

Improves the Lives of Marketers and Increases Business Outcomes by Addressing Advertising Complexity

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced it has changed its corporate name to Basis Global Technologies, Inc. (“Basis Technologies” or the “Company”). Celebrating its 20th corporate anniversary, the Company is rebranding to position its core technology as a focal point of its automation and intelligence vision for enterprises. The Company’s vision is to develop the marketing industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent SaaS platform. Its Basis platform is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. It provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices for all major creative types and formats. For more information visit: https://basis.net.

Marketing operations have become too complex for media professionals and marketing team leaders because of new channels, ad formats, reporting metrics, and more. This expansion is straining marketers, leading to higher labor costs, deteriorating unit economics, decreasing customer service quality, lower efficacy of paid ads, and declining profitability. The marketing industry continues to utilize disparate, legacy point solutions that are disconnected from the core elements of media workflow. Basis Technologies’ mission since the beginning of the Company’s incorporation in October 2001 is to improve the lives of marketers and increase business outcomes through automation.

“Basis Technologies is powering the future of work for the global media industry. Our integrated automation, intelligence and collaboration software is essential for improved performance, increased productivity, faster collaboration, streamlined processes, and better intelligence across all professionals,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO, Basis Technologies. “The velocity of industry change is accelerating, leaving a wake of complexity, disorganization, and disconnection of people, processes, and platforms. These problems have led to increasing levels of employee fatigue, exhaustion, frustration, and burnout, and it has become enormously challenging to overcome them with antiquated tools. Our industry requires modern technology solutions built for where the business ecosystem is going, and Basis Technologies is in prime position to lead this era of automation.”

Automation with Basis

Basis unifies and automates all major aspects of digital media operations. It is a single system of record across marketing and advertising functions with comprehensive and connected tools that alleviate the reliance on separate point solutions.

Core elements and solutions weaved together in Basis include:

Workflow automation

Communication, messaging, and collaboration

Vendor directory

Ad buying via programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social

Artificial Intelligence (AI) optimization

Universal performance reporting

Contract and orders management

Contract and billing reconciliation

Business Intelligence (BI) system

Creative asset management

Benefits for media teams and leaders includes:

Streamlined operations

Automation and reduction of manual steps

Consolidation of tools and systems

Enhanced workforce productivity

Optimized digital media investments

A top-rated demand-side platform (DSP)

Reporting, media performance, and workload metrics in one view



Corporate Values and Quality

While operating as Centro, Basis Technologies was building a nationally recognized workplace focused on employee happiness and development. The Company is continuing to drive its core values and culture, and will further add to its team across various skillsets and regions. The Company has numerous open positions in software engineering, product, services, sales, marketing, operations and more. Learn more at: https://basis.net/company/careers.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as ‘Centro,’ is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

