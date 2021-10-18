Studio 30 Bursts Onto the Fitness Scene With Franchising Opportunities

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio 30, The Kettlebell Fit Club, owner/ founder/entrepreneur Cathy Gonzalez has been successfully running a fitness business since 2010. Cathy's fitness journey led to the love of kettlebells. Studio 30's signature 30-minute kettlebell class concept was developed back in 2014. The concept itself is very unique, using only kettlebells for a 30-minute small group fitness class. Other fitness entities use kettlebells within their curriculum, but no one else bases an entire 30-minute workout on just a kettlebell.

"Basically, any exercise you do with weights, you can adapt to the kettlebell giving you a strength and cardio workout all in one," says owner/founder Cathy Gonzalez. "Add the fact that you are only working out with a kettlebell and, wow, major calorie burn!" The kettlebell by itself, and the imbalance your muscles face when working out with it, cause the participant to utilize multiple muscle groups in every exercise. Couple this concept with a 30-minute class. Clients flock to a 30-minute workout because it fits their schedule, is fast, efficient and gives them a workout they won't find at the big box gyms.

Studio 30, The Kettlebell Fit Club, has been operating and growing since opening the doors in late 2014. Cathy just completed the approval process in California to franchise Studio 30 and is ready to take the ever-growing, booming fitness industry by storm with this unique concept.

The great thing about owning a Studio 30 franchise is a proven, qualified lean infrastructure. Studio 30, The Kettlebell Fit Club, has been operating on this concept for years. It works. The current fitness franchises want a minimum $200K investment with a huge facility and tons of equipment. All Studio 30 suppliers are in the U.S., therefore, there are no equipment delays to open the doors, plus a minimal build-out plan and cost-efficient equipment package. This means every franchise owner can start collecting revenue to recoup initial costs right away. Keeping costs low with multiple streams of revenue turns into a win-win for the franchisee.

Studio 30, The Kettlebell Fit Club, is going to revolutionize the fitness franchise market.

For more information, please Contact Cathy Gonzalez: cathy.gonzalez@studio30franchises.com

Related Images











Image 1: Owner / Founder Cathy Gonzalez





Owner / Founder Cathy Gonzalez repping her New Franchise Brand.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment