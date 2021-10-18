HashiCorp Technology Partner Ecosystem Has Grown To More Than 170 Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced at its HashiCorp Partner Summit the continued growth of its partner ecosystem, and that the technology partner portion of the HashiCorp Partner Network has surpassed 170 technology partners with more than 300 verified integrations. This includes an increasing number of integrations across the HashiCorp Cloud Platform, and its self-managed offerings, with verified integrations from partners including MongoDB, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Snyk.



The HashiCorp Partner Network in total has over 700 partners across systems integrators, resellers, cloud service providers, and technology partners, with global programs that allow partners to integrate with HashiCorp products, expand their technical skills, and partner with HashiCorp on go-to-market initiatives around the cloud operating model.

“As more business is digitized and more companies move to dynamic, multi-cloud environments, the challenges of managing complexity and moving with increased agility multiply,” said Burzin Patel, Vice President, Global Alliances at HashiCorp. “Partners continue to join our ecosystem in an effort to offer well-architected and exceptional out-of-box experiences to our joint customers, simplifying their journey to the cloud and accelerating their time to value. We are very pleased to see this growth in our ecosystem and are excited for the benefits it will bring to customers.”

One reason for the growth in integrations from HashiCorp’s technology partners is that partners often start by creating one integration and then expand to support integrations for other products in the HashiCorp portfolio. Partners are building integrations across three core use cases:

Infrastructure automation with HashiCorp Terraform® and Consul® to support day zero and day-n automation.

Zero trust security with HashiCorp Vault™, Consul, and Boundary to drive machine-to-machine and human-to-machine access, authentication, and authorization, with over 100 Vault verified technology partner integrations.

verified technology partner integrations. Application delivery with HashiCorp Nomad™, Consul, and Waypoint to drive better utility, efficiency and ease of use.



As organizations transition to a new, dynamic model of IT infrastructure, adoption of the HashiCorp Cloud Platform continues to grow, as does partner focus on integrations to support it. To meet customer demand for HashiCorp’s cloud services, HashiCorp is providing partners with incentives and recognition, including new badges for verified integrations for HashiCorp Terraform Cloud, HashiCorp Cloud Platform Vault, and HashiCorp Cloud Platform Consul.

Through the HashiCorp Partner Network, technology partners develop, test, and support product integrations with one or more of HashiCorp's multi-cloud infrastructure automation products: HashiCorp Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad for infrastructure, security, networking, and application automation. Partners benefit from technical product briefings, partner communication and updates, partner integration certifications, and opportunities for joint marketing. To learn more about the HashiCorp Partner Network, and to apply to become a validated technology partner, please visit: https://www.hashicorp.com/partners/become-a-partner#technology

Supporting Quotes:

"Since its debut in 2016, companies have been turning to MongoDB Atlas as their preferred cloud database for building and scaling modern applications," said Matt Asay, Global Head of Partner Marketing, MongoDB. "Developers love Atlas because it gives them a flexible data layer on-demand while removing all the operational heavy-lifting. Customers love Atlas because it allows their teams to move fast and easily satisfy sophisticated data requirements — e.g., distributing data across regions or even multiple clouds. Our partnership with HashiCorp is important to our customers because it helps them avoid the security complexities of multi-cloud by enabling teams to programmatically manage their MongoDB Atlas sensitive data with HashiCorp Vault."

"Our joint customers have made significant investments with Palo Alto Networks and HashiCorp technologies. By jointly working to provide a common cloud operating model and technical integrations across our services, we are securely modernizing our customers’ cloud journeys together,” said Matthew Scott, Senior Director of Business Development at Palo Alto Networks. “Our partnership leverages our organizations' mutual strengths and our customers will benefit from continued investment in our partnership."

“Snowflake delivers a single, global platform for data and essential workloads, for seamless data collaboration. We always strive to reduce friction and simplify the process by which our customers have access to the data they need, when they need it,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Partnering with HashiCorp can help joint customers leverage workflows for a multitude of data needs, so they can easily meet regulatory requirements and increase productivity.”

“Snyk and HashiCorp empower developers to own their pipeline development timeline through a developer security platform. By integrating with Terraform Cloud, developers can fix their own code quickly, accelerating secure code deployment and customers’ time to value,” said Jill Wilkins, Senior Director, Global Technical Alliances at Snyk. “We look forward to deepening this relationship in the future as we serve our joint customers.”

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform, Vault, Consul, Nomad, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

