Bouncer Joins the Zoom App Marketplace to Bring Zero Trust Virtual Event Security

INDIANOLA, Iowa, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IdRamp , a leading provider of zero trust passwordless identity services for enterprises, today announced the release of Bouncer , a new Zoom security app now publicly available in the Zoom App Marketplace. Bouncer was developed with IdRamp as part of their partnership with bak2.life . Bak2.life provides simple digital security tools through easy-to-use consumer products. As specialists in enterprise digital identity orchestration, IdRamp has been securing virtual meeting and collaboration platforms since the early days of web conferencing.

Bouncer improves Zoom security measures and eliminates the risk of unwanted attendees accessing meetings. Bouncer brings powerful zero trust security capabilities to the Zoom marketplace and adds easy-to-use attendee access controls that eliminate event hijacking. Bouncer also allows hosts to restrict virtual event attendance to only specific, previously approved attendees, thereby eliminating the threat of unapproved attendees entering or 'Zoom bombing' meetings.

The prevalence of Zoom bombing—virtual gate crashing—where random people disrupt meetings is on the rise. The majority of Zoom-bombing cases begin with a participant in the call posting the link publicly and inviting people with bad intentions to attack it. These incidents are now avoidable with the use of the Bouncer app. Zoom has a collection of default security features to help manage attendees, but Bouncer provides complete zero trust protection, never trust always verify, to Zoom.

"Even before the pandemic forced many to work from home, Zoom had become a critical lifeline for business, education, and personal use," says Mike Vesey, CEO of IdRamp. "The dangers of Zoom bombing and confusion around hard to manage event security settings left many people feeling uneasy with virtual meetings. Bouncer is a surefire way to keep out anyone you don't want attending your meeting, putting the power of digital verification in the hands of the everyday consumer. IdRamp has been building powerful verifiable credential tools and platforms for enterprise security for years, but with Bak2.life, we can put them in the hands of the everyday consumer as well."

With bouncer you can provide simple email factor authorization to access events or webinars in Zoom. For added protection, you can also add verifiable credentials as a factor. Verifiable credentials provide decentralized cryptographic verification for the latest in cutting-edge digital protection. With Zoom Bouncer you can bring Zero Trust security to your zoom experience.

