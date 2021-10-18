Inspirata Releases Latest Software and New Partnerships at Pathology Visions 2021

Las Vegas, NV / Tampa, FL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital pathology and cancer informatics provider Inspirata is proud to announce their latest software release. At Pathology Visions 2021, Inspirata will showcase the new capabilities of Dynamyx release v2.4.0, including patient tracking across multiple systems, PACS/VNA integration automation, DICOM enhancements for multiple vendors, and improved cybersecurity and patient safety measures.

“I am super excited and can’t wait to show Pathology Visions attendees all of our most recent additions and talk about how Dynamyx is a very powerful tool in the hands of pathologists,” said Namrata Chhibber, Product Owner. “It will be fitting to be in person in the brightest city on Earth when we unveil the next generation of digital pathology workflow software to the world.”

In addition, today Inspirata is also honored to announce a new partnership with specialized laboratory software company Rhodes Group. This partnership represents a joint commitment to interoperability and laboratory workflow optimization to reduce case turnaround times and accelerate the return of patient results, because both Inspirata and Rhodes Group truly believe that every moment matters.

“It is such a pleasure to partner with global leaders like Rhodes Group who share our commitment to open standards, solution interoperability, and stakeholder collaboration,” said Mark Lloyd, Founder and Executive Vice President of Inspirata. “Our partnership with Rhodes Group gives our existing and future customers the confidence that they will have access to the highest standards in delivery execution, service up-time, and support when they go digital.”

Rhodes Group, now officially an Approved Inspirata Enterprise Support Partner, helps laboratories realize the immediate opportunities for improved patient outcomes presented by digitization. "Rhodes Group is thrilled to partner with Inspirata. The combination of our services and Inspirata's digital pathology streamlines implementation and advances the successful adoption of this ground-breaking technology," said James Brown, CEO of Rhodes Group.

Inspirata, located at booth 319, will exhibit at Pathology Visions 2021 in Las Vegas from October 17th - 19th. At the event, Inspirata will showcase the latest capabilities of Dynamyx release v2.4.0 and be available to discuss our exciting partnership with Rhodes Group. Mark Lloyd will also present a scientific poster on the “Identification and Classification of Morphological Phenotypes in Nature and in Cancer.”

About Rhodes Group

Rhodes Group, founded in 2000, provides laboratory software solutions and consulting services to improve the effectiveness of pre-analytical, post-analytical and revenue cycle management processes. C21 is Rhodes’ LIS-neutral 21st Century Lab IT infrastructure that optimizes laboratory operations and clinical diagnostics to help labs address the challenges of today and prepare for the future. The Rhodes Group team brings more than 100 years of laboratory and technology experience to help labs significantly reduce costs, improve patient outcomes, and navigate the new Lab marketplace. For more information, visit www.rhodesgroup.com.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

