New to The Street TV Signs 18 Part Series, Featuring Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street TV will feature Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCPINK: SUIC) on its national and international syndicated television program. The series will span 18-months following SUIC's growth in providing research and development, financings, and product developments in its core technology business concentrations in cloud computing, IoT-Internet of Things, mobile payments, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). SUIC's management will introduce its current projects and partners to the TV viewers, iDrink Technology, Sun tech, Midas Touch, Sinoway International, United Wellness, and QQ Pay .



Zhou Yanru, CEO at Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, Ltd., states, "We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to The Street. SUIC is excited to be a guest interviewed on the New to The Street TV program and the corporate coverage, along with their top-flight production values. We believe in getting Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.'s news about our corporate ongoings broadcast to the hundreds of millions of households that watch the show on Fox News , Bloomberg , Fox Business Network , Newsmax, and the other TV outlets. SUIC has several catalysts coming up in the near to medium term, including plans to expand Midas Touch offerings in 40 countries by 2022. Furthermore, the upcoming IPO of Sinoway International in 2022/23 is likely to increase the Company's investor awareness. We look forward to educating viewers about the Company's growth with our projects and partnerships."

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, "During the next 18-months, we expect fantastic TV interviews. With SUIC's management giving exciting business developments, and we at New to The Street expect to maximize our audience for each of SUIC's business stories and updates."

New to The Street produces and designs each televised segue to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly.

The New to The Street's broadcasted interviews with the management at Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (SUIC) can be seen on its Sunday's Newsmax TV slot, 10-11 AM ET , starting in mid-November 2021. Also, the interviews to air on the Fox Business Network , Bloomberg T.V ., and other syndicated networks, exact dates and times of the broadcastings, TBA.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA (OTCPINK: SUIC)

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this Company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future - https://sinounitedco.com/

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, New to the Street, and its blockchain show Exploring The Block. Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major US Television networks, reaching over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. On December 27, 2020, FMW began broadcasts on Newsmax TV. The Newsmax / New to The Street syndication show airs on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

