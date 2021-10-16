Metafish launches its first referral Play-to-Earn Metaverse NFT Game on BSC

Singapore, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binance Smart Chain, a unit of crypto exchange Binance, had launched a $1 billion fund to help fast-track adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology. The $1 billion fund will be divided across four key initiatives: Investments, Builder Program, Talent Development, and Liquidity Incentives. This news has greatly and positively affected the entire Binance Smart Chain ecosystem as well as the projects developed on this platform.



What is Metafish?

METAFISH is the First Referral Play-to-Earn Metaverse NFT Game on Binance Smart Chain inspired by the popular game named Play Together.

METAFISH is a vast digital universe in which users take on the role of fishers with their fishing rods serving as valuable and marketable NFT assets.

Fishermen can purchase fishing rods in a shop or exchange them at the fish market, repair their fishing rods before broken, participate in the fishing tournament.

$FISH, Go Fishing (Play-to-Earn), Fishing Starter Boxes (NFT), Fishing Rod Collection (NFT), Fishing Areas, Fish Market and Referral System are all part of the METAFISH ecosystem. Our mission is to create a Fishing Metaverse in which players can become fishermen.

Play to Earn features

Different locations for fishing: Fishermen can select an area to go fishing; the larger the area, the more reward they earn

Fish market: Where fishermen can exchange fishing rods with others or repair their broken fishing rods

Sell back to the Metafish kingdom: Fishermen are able to sell their low-level or unwanted fishing rods back to the kingdom in order to obtain the brand-new fishing box

Fishing tournament: Fishermen can participate in the fishing tournament for valued rewards

Referral System

Aside from the standard play-to-earn system, our team has been developing a multi-level marketing system that allows fishermen to refer METAFISH to a large number of anglers around the world.

Fishermen can create their own team using the METAFISH Referral System, and the more fishermen they recruit, the more fishing rewards they receive.

The completed METAFISH ecosystem provides investors with a sustainable passive income stream simply by playing, collecting high-tier fishing rods to sell on the fish market, and earning more rewards through a multi-level marketing system.

NFT Games are currently trending and continue to grow beyond your expectations. Fishing Starter Boxes and Fishing Rods are literally your own assets, especially if they are one-of-a-kind. As a result, the value of these assets will increase over time and become indispensable.

Tokenomics

$FISH token is built on Binance Smart Chain with the total supply of 100,000,000 $FISH.

Private Round: 2,000,000 FISH

IDO Round: 25,000,000 FISH

Community Round: 5,000,000 FISH

Team: 9,000,000 FISH

Airdrop: 2,000,000 FISH

Marketing: 9,000,000 FISH

Liquidity: 7,000,000 FISH

Game Reward Pool: 41,000,000 FISH

The IDO will commence on Oxbull and Hoppy at 16:30 UTC Oct 15, 2021, and end at 13:30 UTC Oct 16, 2021.

