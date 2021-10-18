Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (“the Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years (the "Offers").

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published in early January 2022 and will be available on the Albion Capital website (www.albion.capital).

For further information please contact:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital

Tel: 0207 601 1850

18 October 2021